Fejiro Goes on a Date with an Alhaji in Episode 5 of “Manless” | Watch

Avatar photo

Published

3 seconds ago

 on

Fejiro is tired of the young men in Lagos, as they keep disappointing her. So this time, she is going for much older men, an Alhaji for starters. In this episode, she goes on a date with Alhaji and the outcome isn’t what she expected.

Has anyone else noticed that it seems Tobe is in love with Fejiro, but she’s oblivious to it?

Manless” is a romantic comedy series that follows a single girl’s crazy misadventures looking for love in Lagos.

Watch episode 5 here:

