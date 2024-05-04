Elegance & Royalty Meet as African Stars Grace the Premiere Of “Bridgerton” Season 3 in South Africa

Connect with us

The highly anticipated premiere of the third season of the Netflix love series, “Bridgerton,” is underway in the heart of Johannesburg, South Africa. Our favourite Nigerian stars have arrived at the premiere, turning heads with their stunning regency-inspired outfits.

Following the dress code of “Regency Era Splendor: Into The Spotlight,” the Nigerian stars haven’t disappointed. We spotted Sharon Ooja radiating elegance in a purple gown, matched with diamonds, while Emmanuel Taymesan turned heads in a tailored suit looking like a duke.

Adding to the premiere’s excitement, our very own comedic powerhouse, Kie Kie, is gracing the event as the red carpet host. She’s a vision in a ball gown with matching jewellery that adds a touch of regal flair.

Kie Kie

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

Bridgerton’s latest season is all about the blossoming love story between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

See all the stunning and elegant looks from the premiere:

Sharon Ooja

Idia Aisien

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by IDIA AISIEN (@idia.aisien)

Osas Ighodaro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Osas Ighodaro (@officialosas)

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Kehinde Bankole

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KEHINDE BANKOLE (@_kehindebankole)

Kunle Remi

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KUNLE REMI. KR (@kunleremiofficial)

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

Emmanuel Taymesan 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Emmanuel Taymesan (@taymesan_)

Lilian Afegbai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

Chidi Mokeme

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chidi Mokeme (@chidimokeme)

Juliet Ibrahim

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Juliet Ibrahim (@julietibrahim)

Hilda Baci

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Kim Opara

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kim “Chinonso” Opara (@kimoprah)

 

