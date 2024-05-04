Elegance & Royalty Meet as African Stars Grace the Premiere Of “Bridgerton” Season 3 in South Africa

The highly anticipated premiere of the third season of the Netflix love series, “Bridgerton,” is underway in the heart of Johannesburg, South Africa. Our favourite Nigerian stars have arrived at the premiere, turning heads with their stunning regency-inspired outfits.

Following the dress code of “Regency Era Splendor: Into The Spotlight,” the Nigerian stars haven’t disappointed. We spotted Sharon Ooja radiating elegance in a purple gown, matched with diamonds, while Emmanuel Taymesan turned heads in a tailored suit looking like a duke.

Adding to the premiere’s excitement, our very own comedic powerhouse, Kie Kie, is gracing the event as the red carpet host. She’s a vision in a ball gown with matching jewellery that adds a touch of regal flair.

Kie Kie

Bridgerton’s latest season is all about the blossoming love story between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.

See all the stunning and elegant looks from the premiere:

Sharon Ooja

Idia Aisien

Osas Ighodaro

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu

Kehinde Bankole

Kunle Remi

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo

Emmanuel Taymesan

Lilian Afegbai

Chidi Mokeme

Juliet Ibrahim

Hilda Baci

Kim Opara