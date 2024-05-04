Events
Elegance & Royalty Meet as African Stars Grace the Premiere Of “Bridgerton” Season 3 in South Africa
The highly anticipated premiere of the third season of the Netflix love series, “Bridgerton,” is underway in the heart of Johannesburg, South Africa. Our favourite Nigerian stars have arrived at the premiere, turning heads with their stunning regency-inspired outfits.
Following the dress code of “Regency Era Splendor: Into The Spotlight,” the Nigerian stars haven’t disappointed. We spotted Sharon Ooja radiating elegance in a purple gown, matched with diamonds, while Emmanuel Taymesan turned heads in a tailored suit looking like a duke.
Adding to the premiere’s excitement, our very own comedic powerhouse, Kie Kie, is gracing the event as the red carpet host. She’s a vision in a ball gown with matching jewellery that adds a touch of regal flair.
Kie Kie
View this post on Instagram
Bridgerton’s latest season is all about the blossoming love story between Colin Bridgerton and Penelope Featherington.
See all the stunning and elegant looks from the premiere:
Sharon Ooja
View this post on Instagram
Idia Aisien
View this post on Instagram
Osas Ighodaro
View this post on Instagram
Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
View this post on Instagram
Kehinde Bankole
View this post on Instagram
Kunle Remi
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Emmanuel Taymesan
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Chidi Mokeme
View this post on Instagram
Juliet Ibrahim
View this post on Instagram
Hilda Baci
View this post on Instagram
Kim Opara
View this post on Instagram