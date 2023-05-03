Burger King Nigeria Introduces Three New Additions to Their Sides Menu

Hey foodies! Have you heard of the newest product launch from Burger King Nigeria? Yes, you read that right! They have just added three new sides. You can now pair your favourite burgers with fried sweet potato cubes, fried plantain cubes, or yam fries at Burger King Nigeria.

These additions are a result of a consumer survey done by the brand at the end of the last business year and a recent social media poll, where consumers were asked what they would like to add to their menu! And guess what? The majority requested more than just fries as a side item that reflected the local taste of Nigerians.

Burger King Nigeria took this feedback seriously and came up with the perfect solution – introducing these delicious sides. They have not only satisfied their customers’ cravings but also shown their commitment to embracing the local culture.

The Fried Plantain cubes are diced to perfection and are made of ripe plantains that pair well with any of their burgers. They come in two sizes and cost between N1,000 and N1,200.

If you are looking for an alternative to their regular fries, then their fried sweet potato cubes are your best choice, and they also pair well with any burger of your choice, especially the Big King! The best part is that you can get them as a side for as low as N750 to N1,000

If you are a yam lover, then the yam fries are just the crunchy addition you need to add to your BK order. Shaped like French fries but with thicker cuts, they are ideal for dipping in sauces, including the BK BBQ dip, Curry dip, and Hot sauce. They also go for as low as N750 to N1,000.

One of the best parts about the new sides launch is that they have also introduced a lunch hour deal. This way, you can have a full meal at an affordable price of N3,500.

When asked about the new sides launch, the Marketing Coordinator, Victoria Buzugbe, had this to say:

“At Burger King Nigeria, we are always looking for ways to ensure our consumers enjoy their BK meals their way and introducing sides peculiar to the Nigerian market was a no-brainer. Our new sides are the perfect addition to our mouth-watering Burgers and we can’t wait for our customers to enjoy the Real Burger Experience, their way!”

Burger King Nigeria remains committed to providing its customers with the best experience by introducing new and innovative ways to serve them while maintaining the highest quality of food service. You can indulge in these delicious new side items or the lunch-hour deals by visiting the nearest BK store.

Sponsored Content