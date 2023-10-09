Connect with us

Promotions

The Mix Plaza Grand Opening: Discover the Diverse Flavours in Ikeja GRA

Beauty BN TV Events Living Movies & TV Promotions Style

Our Recap Of 'The Creator Roundtable' Discussion At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

Events Promotions

Akada Children’s Book Festival: Nurturing the Imagination of Tomorrow’s Writers and Readers at Its Fifth Edition

Promotions

Access Bank's 'W' Initiative Launches Month-Long Campaign to promote Women's Health

Events Promotions

Glenfiddich unveils Limited Edition Sleeves As A Tribute to Nigeria’s Independence

Promotions

Optiva Capital Partners Celebrates Customer Service Week 2023 with 'OptivaPlus'

Events News Promotions

Lakowe Lakes Estate Transforms into an Exciting Oasis for ‘Escape To The Greens’ Independence Weekend Celebration

Events Promotions

Experience Tranquility and Luxury at The Pier Harbour Spa’s Grand Opening

Promotions

My Cosmetic Diaries with Dr. Uju Rapu: A Journey of Self-Discovery and Self-Love

Comedy Movies Movies & TV News Nollywood Promotions

Cee-C, Nkem Owoh, Broda Shaggi and More star in Hilarious Comedy, "Fake Liars"

Promotions

The Mix Plaza Grand Opening: Discover the Diverse Flavours in Ikeja GRA

Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Nestled at the prestigious 32, Joel Ogunnaike Street, Ikeja, GRA, The Mix Plaza, a gastronomic melting pot offers a symphony of flavours from around the world, all under one roof. It boasts an impressive lineup of International QSR brands, including Burger King Nigeria and Kinglace. Additionally, Quality Foods Africa is the home of Krispy Kreme, Dodo Pizza, and Scoop’d Ice Cream Bar in Nigeria.

Quality Foods Africa: Home to Krispy Kreme, Dodo Pizza,  and Scoop’d Ice Cream Bar.

Krispy Kreme, the iconic doughnut brand available at Quality Foods Africa, is a culinary delight to satisfy the sweet tooths with its alluring, melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts, glazed to precision. It offers a delightful range of doughnut creations, with its iconic original glazed doughnut leading the way.

Dodo Pizza, a global pizza brand known for its commitment to quality and innovation, offers a delectable selection of pizzas made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.  Scoop’d Ice Cream Bar is a popular dessert destination that offers a variety of premium ice creams and other treats.

Burger King Nigeria and Kinglace 

Burger King Nigeria is a popular destination for burger lovers, offering a wide variety of flame-grilled burgers to choose from, including classic Whoppers and innovative creations. Kinglace is another brand that complements  the lineup with its delectable ice cream, smoothie options, and baked treat choices such as cupcakes, brownies, and so on, making it perfect for sweet tooths.

The grand unveiling of The Mix Plaza took place on Saturday, September 30th, 2023, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a generous giveaway of gifts from all the brands within the food court. Visitors also had the chance to sample a variety of dishes from each brand, making for a truly memorable dining experience.

The presence of distinguished influencers and tastemakers also added a touch of glamour to the launch event, intensifying the excitement surrounding The Mix Plaza.  The launch event also featured an entertainment center, generously  sponsored by Coca-Cola. This hub provided a space for families and friends to relax and enjoy quality time together while staying refreshed  with free cups of Coca-Cola’s iconic cocktails and mocktails. 

The Mix Plaza is a great place to find a variety of food options in Ikeja GRA, with a wide range of cuisines to choose from, including flame-grilled burgers, gourmet doughnuts, artisanal pizzas, ice cream treats, and desserts.

For more information on each brand, kindly visit their social media channels on @burgerkingnga, @kinglaceng, @dodopizzang @scoopdng, and @krispykremeng.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Chisom Mefor: How Can Anambra Be Transformed into a Smart City?

Let’s Talk Nigerian Dishes & Being a Food Critic in this Episode of Doing Life With… Opeyemi Famakin

Olufunke Olumide: How a Multifamily Office Can Help Creatives Secure their Financial Future

Big Brother Naija: Being the Underdog Could Be a Solid Strategy

Comet Nwosu: Is it Truly Better Late Than Never?
css.php