The Mix Plaza Grand Opening: Discover the Diverse Flavours in Ikeja GRA

Nestled at the prestigious 32, Joel Ogunnaike Street, Ikeja, GRA, The Mix Plaza, a gastronomic melting pot offers a symphony of flavours from around the world, all under one roof. It boasts an impressive lineup of International QSR brands, including Burger King Nigeria and Kinglace. Additionally, Quality Foods Africa is the home of Krispy Kreme, Dodo Pizza, and Scoop’d Ice Cream Bar in Nigeria.

Krispy Kreme, the iconic doughnut brand available at Quality Foods Africa, is a culinary delight to satisfy the sweet tooths with its alluring, melt-in-your-mouth doughnuts, glazed to precision. It offers a delightful range of doughnut creations, with its iconic original glazed doughnut leading the way.

Dodo Pizza, a global pizza brand known for its commitment to quality and innovation, offers a delectable selection of pizzas made with fresh, locally sourced ingredients. Scoop’d Ice Cream Bar is a popular dessert destination that offers a variety of premium ice creams and other treats.

Burger King Nigeria and Kinglace

Burger King Nigeria is a popular destination for burger lovers, offering a wide variety of flame-grilled burgers to choose from, including classic Whoppers and innovative creations. Kinglace is another brand that complements the lineup with its delectable ice cream, smoothie options, and baked treat choices such as cupcakes, brownies, and so on, making it perfect for sweet tooths.

The grand unveiling of The Mix Plaza took place on Saturday, September 30th, 2023, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a generous giveaway of gifts from all the brands within the food court. Visitors also had the chance to sample a variety of dishes from each brand, making for a truly memorable dining experience.

The presence of distinguished influencers and tastemakers also added a touch of glamour to the launch event, intensifying the excitement surrounding The Mix Plaza. The launch event also featured an entertainment center, generously sponsored by Coca-Cola. This hub provided a space for families and friends to relax and enjoy quality time together while staying refreshed with free cups of Coca-Cola’s iconic cocktails and mocktails.

The Mix Plaza is a great place to find a variety of food options in Ikeja GRA, with a wide range of cuisines to choose from, including flame-grilled burgers, gourmet doughnuts, artisanal pizzas, ice cream treats, and desserts.

