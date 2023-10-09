Our Recap Of ‘The Creator Roundtable’ Discussion At BellaNaija Style Digital Summit 2023

The first-ever on-site edition of our Annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit took place at the prestigious Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) located in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria and it was a great success.

Our second-panel session, “The Creator Roundtable“, featured a no-holds-barred discussion between stellar digital creators — Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, Priscilla Ajoke Ojo and Beauty Estanyi Tukura, moderated by BellaNaija‘s Head of Partnerships — Omotunde Ibironke. They discussed the dynamic and rapidly evolving digital revolution coined “the Creator Economy”.

With over 106,000 influencers on TikTok alone, spanning various niches from comedy to fashion, the Creator Economy is currently valued at $250 billion, projected to double in five years, according to Goldman Sachs. This remarkable growth is driven by creators redefining how they generate income and create content, embracing their independence from traditional platforms.

In this enlightening roundtable discussion, our esteemed panellists explored the profound implications of this shift. They discussed how creators are transforming into entrepreneurs, the growing importance of community building, revenue diversification, and more.

Hit the ▶ buttons below to watch some snippets:

Priscilla Ojo speaking about consistently balancing responsibilities through planning

Kiekie speaking about staying in your lane and sticking it through to success

Beauty Tukura speaking about the blessing of pageantry, how being the 43rd Miss Nigeria has been an edge

You will love these fun clips of our panellists:

Credits:

Location: @ecobank_nigeria

Photos: @klalaphotography & @insignaonline

Videos: @bellanaija & @bellanaijastyle

