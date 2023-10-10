Beauty
How I Made My 1st Million As A Fashion Influencer: Recap Nonye Udeogu’s Session At #BNSDigitalSummit23
The first-ever on-site edition of our Annual BellaNaija Style Digital Summit took place at the prestigious Ecobank Pan African Centre (EPAC) located in Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria and it was a great success.
During her 10-minute solo session — How I Made My First Million As A Fashion Influencer — Nonye Udeogu delved into her inspiring journey as an award-winning Nigerian Fashion Influencer. She shared insights on how she harnessed creativity and authenticity to establish a substantial online presence and attain remarkable financial milestones.
Nonye expanded on the strategies, challenges, and defining moments that continue to propel her towards success and profitability in the fiercely competitive world of influencer marketing.
