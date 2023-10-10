A Symphony of Luxury: Reliving the experience of ‘An Evening with Martell’

The stars were out in full force, and the Martell flowed freely as the elite gathered for a night of revelry. The air was filled with the sound of laughter and music, and the night was a symphony of the senses.

Martell, the audacious cognac brand steeped in heritage and excellence, created an extraordinary experience that left guests feeling elevated and inspired.

The Night was hosted by Jeff Bankz Martell Brand Ambassador and held at the exquisite Art Hotel, an intimate venue for a relaxed and enjoyable evening. Guests were greeted by an opulent Martell display, paying homage to the brand’s audacious history.

The evening welcomed Swift Oneswho have forged their own paths and are creating their own legacies, such as Uti Nwachukwu, Do2dtun, Frances Theodore, Diane Russet, Derin Isale Eko and Tosin Ajide, among others.





The star of the show, Martell Cognac, took centre stage with its exquisite range of cognacs. Attendees had the privilege of savouring the brand’s signature creations, with each sip a journey into the heart of France’s Cognac region. From the ‘bold VS’ to the smooth and fearless ‘Martell Blue Swift’ to ‘XO’, an elegant cognac with a unique taste, to the opulent and refined ‘XXO’, Martell’s offerings were a testament to centuries of craftsmanship.

Guests were treated to a sensory journey through the world of Martell cognac. Jeff Bankz led them through a tasting of different expressions, sharing the unique characteristics of each one. It was an opportunity to learn about the history and artistry of cognac, as well as to enjoy the flavours.

A Martell soirée is incomplete without delicious food. The brand ensured that the culinary experience was just as exquisite as the cognac. From mouth-watering canapés to thoughtfully paired dishes, the menu was a testament to Martell’s commitment to excellence.

The cocktail-making experience was incomplete without the infusion of ‘Your Martell Your Way’, where guests were able to make their own signature Martell cocktails under the guidance of Jeff Bankz along with talented mixologists. The evening did not end there, with guests also going on to make their own ‘Nigerian Swift Sour’ the signature cocktail created by Martell specifically for Nigeria.

Martell showcased its steadfast commitment to crafting exceptional cognac and orchestrating audacious, unforgettable experiences during this remarkable evening. It flawlessly integrated sophistication with an effortless vibe, ensuring an event that won’t be easily forgotten.

Sponsored Content