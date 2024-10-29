Kaitlin Gee-Akwada: We Should All Be Like Content Creators

What if I told you that some of the most valuable life lessons today aren’t just coming from boardrooms or lecture halls, but from modern-day content creators? These are people who, against all odds, have risked stability, financial security, and opened themselves up to constant criticism – all to build something meaningful in today’s digital world.

Believe me, there’s more to their story and career journey than likes and followers. Content creators are redefining risk, resilience, and creativity, and their journey might have more to teach us than we realise. Now, I’m not asking you to start uploading videos or posting monologues on TikTok or Instagram (although, hey, it’s not a bad idea). But that’s not the direction I’m heading.

We can learn a thing or two about taking risks from content creators. A few days ago, I was scrolling through Instagram and saw a video from a content creator sharing how she quit her day job to pursue content creation full-time. The reality is that this story is shared by many creators. Contrary to popular belief, content creation is a demanding full-time job. And the big risk here? Leaving a stable income for a path that can be unpredictable, especially in the early stages, when you’re never quite sure how many gigs you’ll land each month. It’s a leap into uncertainty, and it can be daunting. However, taking risks is proof that you’re daring and bold. After all, what’s life without a bit of risk? We don’t have to quit our jobs and dive into the unknown, but it’s important for us to take calculated risks at times. Be it in business, or our personal growth, stepping out of our comfort zone is what will drive our transformation.

Of course, there’s always the fear of failure—it’s only natural. But what if we soar? What if that one bold step leads to possibilities we never imagined? Content creators remind us that taking risks is a powerful path to growth and success. So maybe we should all lean into risk a little more—just like them.

When it comes to personal brand visibility, content creators set the standard. They’re bold and strategic in their use of social media to create mindshare, which is something we could all learn from. Many traditional industries may seem conservative, but even in these spaces, the right content can drive visibility and influence.

Beyond just selling a product, they are masterful at storytelling that not only promotes a product but also create an experience that resonates with people. Their content often immerses the audience in a narrative, making the brand feel like a natural part of their lives. This is a powerful skill, especially in a world where audiences are drawn to authenticity and connection.

In addition, they are incredibly mobile, moving from one location to the next and capturing diverse experiences along the way. This adaptability fuels creativity, and their hybrid work style gives them a unique, eclectic perspective that is difficult to find in more traditional roles. Their experiences remind us of the value of staying flexible and open to new perspectives.

Ultimately, content creators radiate confidence. Their free-spirited approach allows creativity to flow naturally, with ideas continually evolving. In contrast, many of us in the corporate world have become overly rigid, caught up in deadlines and the pressure to be perfect. Embracing a more relaxed mindset can lead to greater creativity and innovation in our work, just as it does for content creators.

***

Feature image by Craig Adderley for Pexels