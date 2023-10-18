The Burger King Expansion: Catch a Glimpse of the Grand Opening of its Second Store in Abuja!

Burger King Nigeria, one of the nation’s favourite fast-food destinations, is proud to announce the grand opening of its second restaurant in the heart of Wuse 2, Abuja. This exciting expansion is a testament to the brand’s commitment to bringing the flame-grilled flavour and exceptional dining experience closer to their customers in Nigeria.

Strategically located at 24, Durban Street, Wuse 2, the new Burger King restaurant offers a modern and warm atmosphere, promising the same unparalleled taste, quality, and affordability that the brand’s patrons know and love.

The Grand Opening Celebration

Guests were invited to join the brand for the grand opening celebration on Saturday, October 7th, 2023 including influencers and top Abuja socialites. The festivities commenced at 11 am with a generous offer to the first 200 customers by giving away a whopping 200 free burgers to those who shopped above ₦5,000 onsite on this day. It was a token of appreciation for their warm welcome.

A Culinary Journey Awaits

Burger King Nigeria takes pride in offering a diverse menu that caters to every palate. The signature Whoppers, flame-grilled to perfection, are set to steal the show. Whether you are in the mood for a classic cheeseburger, mouthwatering chicken sandwiches, or delicious sides and dessert options, there is something to satisfy your cravings.

Our team is excited to bring the Burger King experience to the vibrant neighborhood of Wuse 2, Abuja. We are committed to delighting our guests with the flavors they love, served with the quality and speed they expect, said Leon, Operations Director at Burger King Nigeria.

Safety First

As always, the health and well-being of their guests and team members remain their top priority. The brand has implemented stringent health and safety measures to ensure a safe dining environment, including regular sanitation and adhering to recommended guidelines.

Check out Burger King, Wuse 2, Abuja

Burger King Nigeria’s newest restaurant in Wuse 2, Abuja, promises to be a delightful culinary destination for residents and visitors. Experience the flame-grilled difference as they continue to share their passion for food with Nigerians. So, head down to the newly opened outlet at 24, Durban Street, Wuse 2 and indulge in the world’s most famous flame-grilled burgers.

You can also take advantage of the store opening deal valid till October 31, 2023, or contact 07004447777 to enjoy the real burger experience. You get to enjoy 1 Rodeo cheeseburger, 1 Whopper Jr., 2 packs of potato cubes, 4 pcs of chicken wings, and 2 bottles of drinks for 8,999 only.

To stay updated on special promotions and offers, follow Burger King on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Tiktok or visit the Burger King website.

Sponsored Content