Burger King Nigeria celebrates the Grand Launch of Its First Store in Abuja With a Bang

Burger King Nigeria, one of the world’s most renowned fast-food chains, has made its way to the capital with the grand opening of its seventh store in Nigeria and its first store in Abuja’s vibrant neighbourhood in Gwarinpa.

The launch event which took place on June 17th, 2023 was nothing short of spectacular, filled with exciting activities and freebies that left customers buzzing with joy. The event kicked off with a significant ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by Burger King managers, local influencers, and enthusiastic customers.

Victoria Buzugbe, The Marketing Coordinator expressed her excitement about the grand launch stating;

We are thrilled to bring the Burger King Experience to Gwarinpa and witness the incredible response from our customers, as we strive to deliver the highest food quality, exceptional service and a memorable dining experience to everyone who walks through our doors

The tension was noticeable as the doors swung open, inviting everyone to experience the delicious treats that Burger King is famous for, and to celebrate the occasion, the first 100 customers were in for a treat as they were treated to free burgers on every purchase worth NGN5,000 and above.

In addition to the free burgers, customers were also showered with gifts such as free meal vouchers and branded merchandise which left lucky customers with more than just a satisfied stomach.

Laughter and excitement also filled the atmosphere as families and friends bonded over inviting activities such as friendly card games, Jenga, the BK puzzle, a bouncy castle for the kids and so much more. Burger King partnered with Coca-Cola to offer complimentary drinks to all attendees throughout the event. From ice-cold cocktails to refreshing drinks, they were the perfect complement to the tasty burgers.

Capturing memories became an integral part of the event with the inclusion of a photo booth and a 360 video booth. Customers struck their best poses, adorned with Burger King crowns and wide smiles which created lasting memories of this significant occasion. These booths added an extra layer of fun, ensuring that everyone left with snapshots of the day.

Burger King Nigeria’s grand launch in Gwarinpa, Abuja was certainly a success. It was a day filled with so much fun and entertainment. So if you are in Gwarinpa and looking for where to enjoy the real Burger Experience, then be sure to stop by No 55, Pa Michael Imoudu Street, 3rd Avenue. You can also order your way via call or WhatsApp via 07004447777.

Sponsored Content