Connect with us

Events News Promotions

Burger King Nigeria celebrates the Grand Launch of Its First Store in Abuja With a Bang

Events News Promotions

WARIF Steals the Show at #Powertheplanet Concert Live in Paris

Events Movies & TV Promotions

Here’s Your Front Row Seat to the Exclusive Premiere of the New Docu-Series 'Dads Unplugged' by Tolu the Midwife

Events News Promotions Style

A Style Utopia is Coming in July with the Fashion Souk Summer Sale | Get all the Info here

Events Music News Promotions

A Bar Called Paper and Martell Curate a Night of Music and Laughter

Events News Promotions Style

Lush Hair Brings its Stylists HangOut 2.0 to the Southwest

Events Inspired News Promotions

African Influence on the Rise: Here Are 5 Key Takeaways from Africa Soft Power Summit 2023

Events News Promotions

Avon HMO Introduces Critical Care Top-Up Plans for Life-Threatening Health Emergencies

Events Music News Promotions

The Walkers Mix: An Evening of Inspiring Connections among the Creative Community | Here’s How It Went

Events News Promotions

IHS Nigeria and WeForGood International Drive Sustainable Change with N18 Million Grant for Young African Entrepreneurs

Events

Burger King Nigeria celebrates the Grand Launch of Its First Store in Abuja With a Bang

by Bolade Olukoya For Burger King Nigeria
Avatar photo

Published

4 hours ago

 on

Burger King Nigeria, one of the world’s most renowned fast-food chains, has made its way to the capital with the grand opening of its seventh store in Nigeria and its first store in Abuja’s vibrant neighbourhood in Gwarinpa.

The launch event which took place on June 17th, 2023 was nothing short of spectacular, filled with exciting activities and freebies that left customers buzzing with joy. The event kicked off with a significant ribbon-cutting ceremony, attended by Burger King managers, local influencers, and enthusiastic customers.

Victoria Buzugbe, The Marketing Coordinator expressed her excitement about the grand launch stating;

We are thrilled to bring the Burger King Experience to Gwarinpa and witness the incredible response from our customers, as we strive to deliver the highest food quality, exceptional service and a memorable dining experience to everyone who walks through our doors

The tension was noticeable as the doors swung open, inviting everyone to experience the delicious treats that Burger King is famous for, and to celebrate the occasion, the first 100 customers were in for a treat as they were treated to free burgers on every purchase worth NGN5,000 and above.

In addition to the free burgers, customers were also showered with gifts such as free meal vouchers and branded merchandise which left lucky customers with more than just a satisfied stomach.

Laughter and excitement also filled the atmosphere as families and friends bonded over inviting activities such as friendly card games, Jenga, the BK puzzle, a bouncy castle for the kids and so much more. Burger King partnered with Coca-Cola to offer complimentary drinks to all attendees throughout the event. From ice-cold cocktails to refreshing drinks, they were the perfect complement to the tasty burgers.

Capturing memories became an integral part of the event with the inclusion of a photo booth and a 360 video booth. Customers struck their best poses, adorned with Burger King crowns and wide smiles which created lasting memories of this significant occasion. These booths added an extra layer of fun, ensuring that everyone left with snapshots of the day.

Burger King Nigeria’s grand launch in Gwarinpa, Abuja was certainly a success. It was a day filled with so much fun and entertainment. So if you are in Gwarinpa and looking for where to enjoy the real Burger Experience, then be sure to stop by No 55, Pa Michael Imoudu Street, 3rd Avenue. You can also order your way via call or WhatsApp via 07004447777.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Amaka Okemadu: Do Winners Never Truly Quit?

A Journey to Rwanda Helped Mark Emeka Obi Kalu Find Home – Read All About His Work & Life in Italy

Alma Asinobi Gives Us a Glimpse into Her Life in this Edition of “Doing Life With”

Dennis Isong: How the Removal of Fuel Subsidy Removal Will Impact the Real Estate Market

Smart Emmanuel: We All Need People to Thrive
css.php