Eating the same dish over and over again can get tedious, even when it is your beloved jollof. Luckily, monotonous dishes don’t have to be your fate, especially with the multiplicity of easily sourced herbs, spices and vegetables available in Nigeria. Still, with a lot of spices and herbs, you are faced with a dilemma: what do you combine? Does cumin go with black pepper? Is it okay to throw eccentric fruit combinations into the mix? What exactly do you mix together to deliver a delightful rice platter that won’t land you in an emergency unit?

Here’s Knorr to the rescue with three sumptuous jollof recipes guaranteed to win the heart of anyone who takes a bite. Ready to know how to make a smashing jollof dish? Keep reading!

Oven-Baked Jollof Rice served with Herbs-Crusted Beef Fillet

Ever wondered how an Oven-Baked Jollof Rice served with Herbs-Crusted Beef Fillet would taste? Preparation of this dish is very easy, all you need to do is to follow these steps.

To a pot, add oil, fennel seeds, bay leaf, and onions and fry until translucent. Incorporate your tomato paste, blended pepper, rice, curry, dried thyme, dry rosemary, salt, Knorr seasoning cubes, and water. Boil for 5 minutes, then transfer to an oven dish. Bake for 20-25 minutes at 180 degrees Celsius.

To prepare your beef, season a Fillet with black pepper, Knorr seasoning cube, and salt. Sear in a non-stick pan for 3 minutes on both sides. Combine breadcrumbs, parmesan cheese, safe, parsley, fresh rosemary, and thyme. Brush mustard on the beef Fillet and coat with the combined herbs. Preheat the oven for 10 minutes at 150 degree Celsius and bake for 10 minutes. Serve and enjoy!

Vegan Jollof Rice served with Beetroot Potato Salad

Vegans are not left out of this, they can enjoy the Vegan Jollof Rice served with Beetroot- Potato Salad. For the rice, add oil, fennel seeds, bay leaf, and onions, and fry until translucent. Add tomato paste, blended pepper, rice, curry, dried thyme, dry rosemary, salt, Knorr seasoning cubes, and water. After 10 minutes, mix in the green peas and red kidney beans and let simmer for about 20 minutes.

In another bowl, combine the diced apples, potatoes, beetroot and spring onions. Blend the cashew nuts, cilantro, white sesame seeds, lemon juice and garlic into a lovely garnish and drizzle it over the salad. Refrigerate for about 30 minutes and your meal is ready to be enjoyed.

Coconut Jollof Rice served with BBQ Chicken and Broccoli and Bell Pepper Stir-fry

Coconut lovers can also make Coconut Jollof Rice with BBQ Chicken and Broccoli & Bell Pepper Stir-fry. In one pot, prepare the pepper mix with oil, fennel seed, bay leaf, onion, and blended mix. In another pot of hot oil, add onions, garlic, ginger, grated coconut, crayfish, and rice. Stir for 4 minutes, then add the blended pepper mix, coconut milk, dark soy sauce, Knorr chicken seasoning cube, salt, water, and chicken stock. Boil for 15 minutes and then simmer for 20 minutes. Add sweet corn and green peas.

In a different bowl, marinate chicken with salt, garlic, curry, Knorr chicken seasoning cubes, and black pepper. Add your barbecue sauce and bake in a preheated oven for 20 mins.

For your Broccoli and Bell Pepper Stir-fry, add sesame oil, broccoli, bell pepper, salt, black pepper, oyster sauce, and dark soy sauce to a pan. Serve and enjoy!

Whether you’re a meat lover, a vegan, or a coconut enthusiast, there’s a Jollof Rice recipe out there for you. With its rich flavors and easy-to-follow recipes, it’s no wonder Jollof Rice has become a beloved staple dish in many African countries and beyond. Don’t fancy yourself a chef? Enjoy these Jollof recipes and many more at the Knorr Jollof Fest coming your way soon and say goodbye to boring Jollof!

Sponsored Content