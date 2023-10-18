Glitz Group’s Anniversary Bash: A Praise-Filled Extravaganza

The Glitz Group of Companies, comprising the Glitz Event Centre and Glitz Garages, celebrated its anniversary in grand style with the annual praise party held at the Glitz Event Centre in Lekki, Lagos.

The “Glitz Annual Praise Party 7.0” marked the 7th anniversary of the Glitz Event Centre and the 6th anniversary of Glitz Garages. It was a night filled with worship, celebration, and gratitude as friends, families, and associates came together to commemorate this milestone.

The celebration was graced by renowned gospel ministers that included Pastor Nathaniel Bassey, Sunmisola Agbebi, Mairo Ese, Dare Justified, Ernieola Olusoga, and Grace Omosebi, who led the gathering in an atmosphere of worship and praise.

Other ministers present at the event were the Resident Pastor at This Present House, Pastor Jude Nwoko, Regional Overseer of the MFMYC, Lekki Pastor Tobi Popoola, and Pastor Nigel Cookey-Gam, amongst others.

Coming on the heels of Nigeria’s 63rd Independence Day celebration, the event not only marked a significant milestone for the Glitz Group of Companies but also held a deeper significance for Nigeria itself.

Speaking at the occasion, the Founder of the 700 Movement, Dr. Esther Longe, emphasized the importance of celebrating the company’s success and the resilience of Nigerians in the face of adversity. She noted that it was a time to reflect on the nation’s progress and resilience, even in challenging times.

In her words at the praise party, the founder and CEO of the Glitz Group of Companies, Adetola Akinola, expressed that the annual praise party was a way to thank God for His faithfulness year-in-year-out, especially considering the challenging times. Akinola expressed her gratitude for God’s continuous blessings and the company’s ability to overcome difficulties.

“It’s the Glitz annual praise party. We hold this every year to celebrate our group’s anniversary. We are here to thank God on behalf of the companies in the group. We recognize and thank God for His faithfulness over the years for having kept us through the journey. “The lesson from today’s event is the fact that irrespective of what we have passed through, we should always remember to give praise and thanks to God. There have been all sorts of challenges, but we are here. Not everyone has the privilege to still stand, but we are grateful to God, and we do not deny it. We recognize the fact that it is God that has kept us, and so we bring the praise back to Him. “The COVID year was a challenging year, particularly for this industry; the hospitality industry. We are aware that so many businesses never came out of the COVID experience, but we did, and we are thankful.” She said.

Speaking on the future of the hospitality industry in Nigeria, Akinola called for increased government support and a more conducive business environment, particularly for small business owners. She also urged industry professionals to prioritize doing things correctly and continue pushing for positive change.

Akinola also holds the distinction of being a past president of Junior Chamber International, Nigeria, and as an esteemed member of the JCI Nigeria Senate Association, the praise party also attracted members of the Junior Chamber International, Nigeria, including the National President as well as the JCI Nigeria’s Senate Association Chairman, Rotimi Adewole, who joined in the celebration.

Adewole shared his thoughts on the relevance of the praise party, stressing that praising God was the best way to express gratitude for His blessings, even in difficult times. Addressing the challenges faced by Nigerians as a nation, Adewole called on Nigerian leaders to make the right decisions and prioritize the welfare of the people.

