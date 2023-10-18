Connect with us

Dettol Provides Access to Clean Water and Hygiene Education to Rural Community to Mark 2023 Global Handwashing Day

Dettol, a leading Nigerian hygiene brand, has made a significant contribution to the health and well-being of a rural community in Ogun State by providing access to clean water. The company constructed a solar-powered borehole and water station as part of its 2023 Global Handwashing Day (GHWD) activities, in line with the GHWD theme, “Clean Hands Are Within Reach.” This initiative is a testament to Dettol’s commitment to fostering healthier communities

Simultaneously, the brand also provided comprehensive hygiene education in partnership with the Wellbeing Foundation Africa, as well as the donation of Dettol soaps, Dettol hand sanitisers, and other Sanitation items. This initiative was aimed at raising awareness about proper handwashing techniques and making hygiene accessible to even the far-reaching populations of the country. 

Speaking on the donations to the community, General Manager, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa, Akbar Ali Shah, stated,

At Reckitt, we have a fight to make access to quality health and hygiene solutions a right, and not a privilege. Clean hands are critical for good hygiene, however, just as important is the access to clean water as the pivotal first step in the journey.

In addition to providing clean water, providing education is also essential for the sustainability of good hygiene practices. Dettol has been present in Nigeria for over 50 years, and through our communications, partnerships, and programs like the Dettol School Hygiene program, we have been raising awareness about the importance of handwashing with soap for overall well-being. He continued,

Our impact also goes beyond the Area J4 Community in Ogun state, over the past 9 years we have reached over 10 million children and mothers around Nigeria with our hygiene education, and will continue to do so to achieve a cleaner and healthier nation.

Also, speaking while receiving the donations, Babatunde Adebosin, Project Manager, Ogun State, Forestry Plantation expressed his gratitude, saying,

We profoundly appreciate Dettol’s support in providing this solar-powered borehole and water site. Previously it is only when it rains, or at the stream that we sourced water. Clean water is invaluable in promoting good hygiene and health, and this will go a long way in helping the community to be more hygienic.

Dettol is committed to educating and empowering communities to embrace the practice of regular handwashing as a simple, yet highly effective means of safeguarding their health. 

Watch the transformative documentary of Area J4, Omo Forest Reserve in Ogun:

