Pier Harbour Spa Grand Opening: A Night of Memorable Serenity and Celebration

With an array of delightful surprises and enchanting activities, the Pier Harbour Spa Launch on Saturday, October 7th, 2023 brought a sprinkle of magic to the hearts of all attendees, leaving them with cherished memories to treasure for a lifetime.

The renowned SRS Collection, experts in crafting luxurious Health and Wellness Escapes in the heart of Lagos, welcomed a new addition to its family: Pier Harbour Spa. This illustrious collection already boasts Pier Harbour Residences and Spa, The Good Life Restaurant, The Good Life Cafe, ClayHall by SRS, and Seattle Residences and Spa.

The evening commenced with a heartfelt speech from SRS Collection’s visionary CEO, Wumi Jubril, who warmly addressed the gathering, saying,

I want to express my deepest gratitude to the incredible team at Pier Harbor Residences and Spa, whose tireless efforts have brought this vision to life. Together, we’ve created a space where harmony resonates, and where each treatment is designed to elevate your senses and renew your spirit’.

Amidst a sense of anticipation, the ribbon-cutting ceremony was gracefully executed. Guests were treated to a rejuvenating preview of the spa’s luxurious massages, leaving them eagerly anticipating future visits. Beatrice Eneh, the Founder of Apples and Oranges, who also partnered with Pier Harbour Spa, expressed her gratitude. Among the luminaries in attendance were Kate Henshaw, Bolanle Austen Peters, Rita Dominic, Mimi Onalaja, Nicole Chikwe, and numerous other distinguished guests.

Pier Harbour Spa is not just a spa; it’s a meticulously designed experience that transports you to a realm of luxury, wellness, and rejuvenation. Pier Harbour Spa offers a comprehensive range of amenities, including a serene sauna room, invigorating body treatments, wellness therapy, waxing services, nail care, and rejuvenating yoga sessions. Exclusive Biologique Recherche treatments await those in pursuit of the highest level of rejuvenation.

The spa goes beyond personal indulgence; it also offers corporate packages, such as mobile utility Yoga classes for team bonding and corporate massages to enhance team cohesion. For special occasions, there are crafted bespoke spa parties tailored to each client’s desires, whether it’s a surprise party, pre-wedding event, or any special occasion.

To express their gratitude to loyal clients, Pier Harbour Spa introduced a 20% discount, which rewards patrons through a service point reward system making their attendance to Pier Harbour Spa Launch truly a memorable and enriching experience.

The night sky lit up with breathtaking fireworks, and a live musical performance added harmony to the atmosphere. The spoken word artist, Ibquake, graced the stage, infusing the event with vibrant energy and eloquence, making it a night to remember.

Indulge at Pier Harbour Spa today. Book now for luxury and rejuvenation at [email protected] and +234 911 806 2645.





