Lilian Afegbai, Bolaji Ogunmola, Sir Dee, Kachi Nnochiri attend Hotel Lambaba Media Screening

Making a Difference One Laugh at a Time: Joyful Joy Foundation’s Impact at Laugh Fest 2023

Liquorose, Ebuka, Emmanuel, Tobi Bakre, Iyanya came through for Saga at His ‘A Subtle Reflection’ Art Exhibition

Unwind with Friends: Here's Why The Singleton is the Perfect Drink for Casual Gatherings

The Most Talked-About Moments from the 2023 Met Gala

Rihanna, Tems, Serena Williams & Everyone We Spotted at the 2023 Met Gala

A Moment Please - Tems Wore A Robert Wun Dress To The 2023 Met Gala

Experience the Evolution of Artistic Vision: 'Kindred Spirits' Exhibition Celebrates 25 Years of Collaboration

Kigali gears up to host Africa Soft Power Summit '23: A Confluence of Creativity and Leadership | May 23 -27

Unleashed 4 Takeover Conference 2023 is Back and ready to Transform Nigeria's Real Estate Industry

Published

3 mins ago

 on

On Thursday, April 27th, 2023, stars from Nigeria’s film industry gathered for the media screening of the highly anticipated comedy-drama thriller, Hotel Lambaba, which was held at Ebonylife Place, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Set from the desks of acclaimed filmmakers, Biodun Stephen and Laide Daramola, Hotel Lambaba is a story about the mysterious murder of a popular Instagram influencer. Her death is known by only those who want exclusivity or something to hide.

The media screening was filled with key cast members, such as Lilian Afegbai, BBNaija season four ex-housemate Sir Dee, Kachi Nnochiri, Etinosa Idemudia, Bolaji Ogunmola, Tomiwa Sage, Tracey George, and a host of dignitaries present at the screening. The event was hosted by Tomiwa Sage.

The movie features elaborate set pieces, investigative scenes, and engaging dialogue, balanced by an exciting comedy and relatable story at its core. Starring A-list actors like Lateef Adedimeji, Bimbo Ademoye, Bolaji Ogunmola, Blessing Jessica Obasi, and Femi Adebayo.

Hotel Lambaba is directed by Biodun Stephens and produced by Laide Daramola. Speaking at the event, the Executive Producer, Laide Daramola, said,

“The cast of the show was hand selected for each role, and the beautiful thing was seeing them evolve and redesign each role to fit the look and feel of the movie”.

Also, Director Biodun Stephen said, “My experiences shape the storyline of my movies, which is what makes them very relatable and exciting to watch”, the story of Hotel Lambaba, started from a conversation with a friend about Slay queens and Yahoo boys, and I’m happy to have been a part of this movie”.

In addition, the audience and attendees of the event were all dressed in their glitz and glam, and the reaction to Hotel Lambaba was absolutely exciting. With an exciting set piece, murder mystery and well-grounded storytelling, ‘Hotel Lambaba’ definitely was a thrilling experience for viewers.

The Executive producer, Laide Daramola also announced that it will premiere on the global streaming service, in June 2023, and will be distributed by Cinemax.

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com

