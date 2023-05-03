Making a Difference One Laugh at a Time: Joyful Joy Foundation’s Impact at Laugh Fest 2023

On a beautiful Tuesday evening (April 25th), Lagos was alive with excitement as Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, held the 2023 edition of her charity fundraiser, Laugh Fest on World Malaria Day.

The annual event hosted by her foundation, JoyfulJoy, to raise awareness against malaria, was a remarkable success as it featured a large turnout of Nigerian celebrities and electrifying performances in support of the cause.

As the guests arrived at the venue, the atmosphere was lively, and the stage was set for a night of fun and entertainment. Hosted by comedienne Chigurl, the event was graced by several Nigerian celebrities, including Toke Makinwa, Tola Odunsi, Alex Unusual, Kunle Remi, Pretty Mike, Bella Okagbue, Sheggz, Arese Ugwu and more who came to support the cause and enjoy the show.

The variety night commenced with magic tricks by Babs Cardini followed closely by a melodious performance of the National Anthem by Nigerian singer, Precious. Comedians Buchi, Realwarripikin and Ushbebe brought laughter to the guests with their jokes.

The audience was left in awe as Johnny Drille, the talent behind the popular song “Count on You,” serenaded the crowd with his soulful voice and an electrifying performance of his “How Are You (My Friend)” hit.

Attendees were treated to an endless supply of food and drinks, as they danced and networked at W Bar, the venue of the day.

The event aimed to raise funds to combat malaria in the country, and guests bid generously for celebrity dates with Kimoprah, Kunle Remi, and Osas Ighodaro. The organisers were successful in raising significant funds to support malaria research and treatment.

Osas Ighodaro also shared her remarks: ‘It’s truly a big deal to see so many beautiful faces supporting this cause, and I am incredibly grateful for it.'”

Afro beats artist Young Jonn closed the show with his pulsating beats and energetic performance. Overall, Laughfest 2023 was a huge success, bringing together the community in support of a great cause and providing a day full of laughter and joy. Organisers are already looking forward to next year’s event, and with the support of the community, it is looking like another unforgettable event.

About Joyful Joy Foundation

The Joyful Joy Foundation is an NGO pushing towards a malaria-free Africa and is dedicated to directly providing services in the Sub-Saharan region, supporting empowerment amongst people living in distressed communities.

The foundation exists to generate social and economic benefits within communities, by offering programs focused on health and wellness, equitable and sustainable access to clean water & food, and providing economic development opportunities.

