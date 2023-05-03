Connect with us

Making a Difference One Laugh at a Time: Joyful Joy Foundation's Impact at Laugh Fest 2023

Lilian Afegbai, Bolaji Ogunmola, Sir Dee, Kachi Nnochiri attend Hotel Lambaba Media Screening

Liquorose, Ebuka, Emmanuel, Tobi Bakre, Iyanya came through for Saga at His ‘A Subtle Reflection’ Art Exhibition

Unwind with Friends: Here's Why The Singleton is the Perfect Drink for Casual Gatherings

The Most Talked-About Moments from the 2023 Met Gala

Rihanna, Tems, Serena Williams & Everyone We Spotted at the 2023 Met Gala

A Moment Please - Tems Wore A Robert Wun Dress To The 2023 Met Gala

Experience the Evolution of Artistic Vision: 'Kindred Spirits' Exhibition Celebrates 25 Years of Collaboration

Kigali gears up to host Africa Soft Power Summit '23: A Confluence of Creativity and Leadership | May 23 -27

Unleashed 4 Takeover Conference 2023 is Back and ready to Transform Nigeria's Real Estate Industry

Making a Difference One Laugh at a Time: Joyful Joy Foundation's Impact at Laugh Fest 2023

On a beautiful Tuesday evening (April 25th), Lagos was alive with excitement as Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, held the 2023 edition of her charity fundraiser, Laugh Fest on World Malaria Day.

The annual event hosted by her foundation, JoyfulJoy, to raise awareness against malaria, was a remarkable success as it featured a large turnout of Nigerian celebrities and electrifying performances in support of the cause.

Osas Ighodaro

As the guests arrived at the venue, the atmosphere was lively, and the stage was set for a night of fun and entertainment. Hosted by comedienne Chigurl, the event was graced by several Nigerian celebrities, including Toke Makinwa, Tola Odunsi, Alex Unusual, Kunle Remi, Pretty Mike, Bella Okagbue, Sheggz, Arese Ugwu and more who came to support the cause and enjoy the show.

Chigurl

Daala Oruwari

The variety night commenced with magic tricks by Babs Cardini followed closely by a melodious performance of the National Anthem by Nigerian singer, Precious. Comedians Buchi, Realwarripikin and Ushbebe brought laughter to the guests with their jokes.

Anita Asuoha (realwarripikin)

Kunle Remi

The audience was left in awe as Johnny Drille, the talent behind the popular song “Count on You,” serenaded the crowd with his soulful voice and an electrifying performance of his “How Are You (My Friend)” hit.

Attendees were treated to an endless supply of food and drinks, as they danced and networked at W Bar, the venue of the day.

Johnny Drille

Segun Olusemo x Bella Okagbue

Toke Makinwa

The event aimed to raise funds to combat malaria in the country, and guests bid generously for celebrity dates with Kimoprah, Kunle Remi, and Osas Ighodaro. The organisers were successful in raising significant funds to support malaria research and treatment.

Osas Ighodaro also shared her remarks: ‘It’s truly a big deal to see so many beautiful faces supporting this cause, and I am incredibly grateful for it.'”

Young John x Osas Ighodaro

Afro beats artist Young Jonn closed the show with his pulsating beats and energetic performance. Overall, Laughfest 2023 was a huge success, bringing together the community in support of a great cause and providing a day full of laughter and joy. Organisers are already looking forward to next year’s event, and with the support of the community, it is looking like another unforgettable event.

About Joyful Joy Foundation
The Joyful Joy Foundation is an NGO pushing towards a malaria-free Africa and is dedicated to directly providing services in the Sub-Saharan region, supporting empowerment amongst people living in distressed communities.

The foundation exists to generate social and economic benefits within communities, by offering programs focused on health and wellness, equitable and sustainable access to clean water & food, and providing economic development opportunities.

Visit JoyfulJoy’s Website and follow them on Instagram for more Information.

