Wale Tejumade, Emmanuel Iren, Timi Dakolo and others aim to inspire you at Lofty Heights Conference 2023| Register Here

After a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic, the Lofty Heights Conference is back in Lagos, Nigeria.

The 2023 edition of the conference, themed SELF-LEADERSHIP, promises to be a thought-provoking and life-changing event aimed at helping young professionals see that they can grow, develop and equip themselves to lead, taking the needed level of ownership with a great sense of self-awareness as leaders.

Unquestionably, one of the largest and most influential meetings of young professionals in Nigeria, Lofty Heights Conference 2023 principally aims to push attendees to the next level with tangible, evident, and measurable impact in their lives in the space of 12 months.

Lofty Heights Conference is an inspirational gathering designed to empower participants to be the best in their chosen fields and live a purposeful life built on excellence. The event seeks to create a meeting point between Achievers & Would-Be Achievers, Mentors & Proteges, and Superiors and Subordinates.

In the past couple of years, the Lofty Heights Conference has had many great individuals across various sectors of the economy grace the platform and share with thousands of attendees.

Some of these great individuals that have been inducted into the Lofty Heights Conference Hall of Fame include Kunle Soriyan, Niyi Adesanya, Morayo Afolabi Brown, Lanre Olusola, Osayi Alile, Jimi Tewe, Seyi Law, Ubong King, Holy Mallam, ID Cabassa, Titi Oyinsan, Glowreeyah Braimah, Fela Durotoye, Toyin Onigbanjo, Ayodeji Megbope, Japheth Omojuwa, Praise Fowowe, Frank Edwards, Akpororo, Adepeju Jaiyeoba, Funke Bucknor-Obruthe, Debola Williams, Tolu Ogunlesi, Olawale Ayilara, Samson Olatunde among others.

The last edition had an attendance of over 3000 participants at the venue and tens of thousands of others via our active Social Media engagements and live streaming. Testimonials keep pouring from attendees of previous editions.

LHC 2023 will be no exception as it will feature men and women with proven track records of impeccable achievements across diverse sectors of the Nigerian economy including banking, manufacturing, politics, education, entrepreneurship, comedy, media, and music industry.

Event Details:

Date: Saturday, January 21st, 2023

Venue: Pistis Hub, Maryland, Lagos

Time: 9 am WAT

The event is Free; however, registration is compulsory.

To register, click here

For sponsorship, exhibition, and advert placement, please call or text 08166223311/ 08122293999, or email [email protected]

There is no better way to begin the new year 2023!

BellaNaija is a media partner for Lofty Heights Conference