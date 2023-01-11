Connect with us

See How The Stars Showed Up to the 2023 Golden Globes

Events

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The 2023 Golden Globes red carpet took place at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, with Hollywood’s biggest stars in TV and film arriving in style. There was Letitia Wright in a custom burnt orange dress by Prada, Rihanna in Schiaparelli, Angela Bassett in a sleeveless silver number by Chopard Jewelry, Selena Gomez in a dramatic velvet Valentino Haute Couture gown, and “Wednesday” star Jenna Ortega in Gucci.

Take a look at how the stars showed up at the Golden Globes:

Ayo Edebiri

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri)

Viola Davis

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

Angela Bassett

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennifer Austin (@jlynnstyle18)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by pamella roland (@pamellaroland)

Niecy Nash

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1)

Sheryl Lee Ralph 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sheryl Lee Ralph (@thesherylleeralph)

Nicole Byer

Jay Ellis

Quinta Brunson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Quinta Brunson (@quintab)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NBC Entertainment (@nbc)

A$AP Rocky & Rihanna

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

Jennifer Hudson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

Laverne Cox

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Laverne Cox (@lavernecox)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

Selena Gomez & Jenna Ortega

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Golden Globes (@goldenglobes)

Jenna Ortega

Julia Garner

Billy Porter

Letitia Wright

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Anya Taylor-Joy

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Andrew Garfield

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Brad Pitt

Eddie Redmayne

Andrew Garfield, Eddie Redmayne and Austin Butler

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by E! News (@enews)

Donald Glover

Tyler James Williams

Regina Hall

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monique Lhuillier (@moniquelhuillier)

