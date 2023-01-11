Movies & TV
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance were all Coupled Up at the 2023 Golden Globes
The star couples were out and about in Los Angeles to attend the 80th Golden Globes.
The award show was eventful, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting and Hollywood’s biggest and most notable names gracing the red carpet. Check out the couples who made the Golden Globes a date night, from Voila Davis and husband Julius Tennon to Angela Bassett and husband Courtney B. Vance.
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance
Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance on the #GoldenGlobes carpet. pic.twitter.com/7CJnPJKDgq
— Pop Faction (@PopFactions) January 11, 2023
Viola Davis and Julius Tennon
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky won best-dressed couple at the #GoldenGlobes—Are you even surprised? https://t.co/NOGMiVBlk3 pic.twitter.com/mTcoTAIHJi
— Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 11, 2023
Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher
Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Evans
Nina Senicar and Jay Ellis
Jay Ellis y Nina Senicar son una pareja que apuesta al elegante terciopelo para deslumbrar en los #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2023 #RedCarpet #AlfombraRoja https://t.co/zx1rnhrPJ7 pic.twitter.com/Xpfx3okHoo
— Male Fashion Trends (@MaleFashTrends) January 11, 2023
Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash-Betts
Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae
