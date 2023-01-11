Connect with us

Movies & TV

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance were all Coupled Up at the 2023 Golden Globes

Published

3 hours ago

 on

The star couples were out and about in Los Angeles to attend the 80th Golden Globes.

The award show was eventful, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting and Hollywood’s biggest and most notable names gracing the red carpet. Check out the couples who made the Golden Globes a date night, from Voila Davis and husband Julius Tennon to Angela Bassett and husband Courtney B. Vance.

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Evans

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by alexander_armand (@alexander_armand)

Nina Senicar and Jay Ellis

Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash-Betts

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1)

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae

Living & Celebrating the African Dream!

