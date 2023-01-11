Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance were all Coupled Up at the 2023 Golden Globes

The star couples were out and about in Los Angeles to attend the 80th Golden Globes.

The award show was eventful, with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting and Hollywood’s biggest and most notable names gracing the red carpet. Check out the couples who made the Golden Globes a date night, from Voila Davis and husband Julius Tennon to Angela Bassett and husband Courtney B. Vance.

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance

Angela Bassett and Courtney B. Vance on the #GoldenGlobes carpet. pic.twitter.com/7CJnPJKDgq — Pop Faction (@PopFactions) January 11, 2023

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky won best-dressed couple at the #GoldenGlobes—Are you even surprised? https://t.co/NOGMiVBlk3 pic.twitter.com/mTcoTAIHJi — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) January 11, 2023

Eddie Murphy and Paige Butcher

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaijaonline)

Ryan Coogler and Zinzi Evans

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexander_armand (@alexander_armand)

Nina Senicar and Jay Ellis

Jay Ellis y Nina Senicar son una pareja que apuesta al elegante terciopelo para deslumbrar en los #GoldenGlobes #GoldenGlobes2023 #RedCarpet #AlfombraRoja https://t.co/zx1rnhrPJ7 pic.twitter.com/Xpfx3okHoo — Male Fashion Trends (@MaleFashTrends) January 11, 2023

Jessica Betts & Niecy Nash-Betts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1)

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae