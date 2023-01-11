Connect with us

Music Sweet Spot

Seun Kuti celebrates 40th birthday & 32 years on stage with adorable family photos

BN TV Music

Rotimi delivers a fascinating performance of “Make You Say” on Glitch Sessions

Music

New Music: Samuel Suh - Grace

Music

New Music + Video: Dr Spartaa feat. DKB & Charles Jay - Lowkey

BN TV Music

Kizz Daniel releases Visuals for "RTID (Rich Till I Die)"

Events Music

Gaise Baba, Spirit of Prophecy & IBquake Performed & Thrilled Fans at the 'Gaise Baba Live In Concert' | See Photos

Music

Listen to Waje's album "The Misfit" on BN

BN TV Music

Catch all of the incredible performances from Season 4 of The Voice Nigeria | Blind Auditions

Features Music

Adedamola Adedayo: "The Misfit" Reaffirms Waje’s Sonic Longevity

Events Music Scoop

"I apologise to my fans... thank you for staying & weathering the storm with me" - Burna Boy apologises for Lagos Loves Damini concert

Music

Seun Kuti celebrates 40th birthday & 32 years on stage with adorable family photos

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Happy birthday, Seun Kuti!

The musician posed for new photos (captured by Kelechi Amadi) with his wife Yeide and daughter to celebrate his 40th birthday and 32 years on stage. The singer described his new age as “baby forty,” and his “goal is to become an African elder, i.e., one that has aged with grace and dignity that the young ones can emulate.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Seun Kuti (@bigbirdkuti)

Check out the photos below:

Photo Credit: Kelechi Amadi-Obi

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Advertisement

Star Features

Osasogie Omoigui: On Keeping Your Relationship Healthy

Mfonobong Inyang: This Year, Have the Gift Of Critical Thinking & Perspective

BN Book Review: The Condom and Other Stories by Peter Chika | Review by The BookLady NG

Comet Nwosu: Our Response to Life Happenings Matters A Lot

Patricia Beshel: Painful Menstrual Cramps Should Be Checked
css.php