Events

Burna Boy, Uncle Waffles, and Toby Nwigwe to Perform at This Year’s Coachella

Published

9 mins ago

 on

 

Grammy award winner, Burna Boy is billed to perform with other international musical acts at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

According to the announcement made by the festival on their Instagram page, Burna Boy will be joined by international acts like
Gorillaz, Chemical BrothersPusha TKali UchisChris LakeUncle WafflesToby Nwigwe, and a host of other international superstars in the star studded line up.

The festival is set to run from April 14-16 & April 21-23, 2023 and Burna Boy will be performing on April 14 and 21.

Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and Blackpink are the megastars headlining this year’s event.

See the line up below:

