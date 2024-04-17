Burna Boy Earns Icon Status on 2024 TIME100 List of the Most Influential People in the World

Today, Time Magazine released its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, the 2024 TIME100. Among this year’s members are inspiring prominent figures of African descent across various fields, including Nigerian singer-songwriter Burna Boy, the president of Kenya, William Ruto and South African rugby player, Siya Kolis. The list also recognises social entrepreneur and author from Kenya, Kennedy Odede, Ghanaian-Scottish architect, Lesley Naa Norle Lokko, Ugbadian LGBT advocate, Frank Mugisha, and Congolese human rights activist Julienne Lusenge.

This prestigious list also pairs each member with a guest contributor TIME selects to write about them.

Grammy-winning musician, Angélique Kidjo, who collaborated with Burna Boy on her song “Do Yourself, praises his role in elevating African music globally. She wrote, “Ten years ago or so, when young African musicians would come to me for advice, I would tell them, “You don’t need to mimic American artists! The world needs the amazing richness and beauty of our traditional African music and our culture… Burna Boy has made that vision a global reality. Inspired by the fantastic drums of Nigerian folk music, and studied in the craft of the great African singer-songwriters, he follows in the footsteps of Fela Kuti—the internationally celebrated Afrobeats artist and activist. Burna Boy’s deeply original flow and his signature groove have conquered the world with an impressive series of firsts: in 2023, he became the first African artist to sell out a U.S. stadium, and in 2024, he became the first Afrobeats artist to sing at the Grammys.

Burna Boy, paired with 21 Savage, expresses his admiration for artists who stay true to their convictions and commends 21 Savage’s authenticity and relatable approach to rap. He said, “I trust my gut when it comes to my music and collaborations, and I find myself naturally drawn to artists like 21 Savage—those who remain grounded in their convictions and consistently defy the constraints imposed upon them. Like 21, I know what it’s like to rise above challenging beginnings, and it makes his success all that much more remarkable. Throughout his work—including on his newest album, American Dream, which opens with a reflection by his mother on their immigration story—21 maintains an authenticity that resonates deeply. His approach to rap is refreshingly genuine; he speaks to us in a relatable way, effortlessly navigating the complexities of the genre. Whether he tackles weighty subjects or offers moments of levity, his delivery remains compelling. I have recently had the privilege of sharing one of my most significant milestones with 21, performing with him at the Grammys. I’m excited to witness the greater evolution of his artistry and the impact he continues to make on the world stage.”

Among those listed in the TIME100 and who also graced the four international covers of the TIME100 issue are actor Taraji P. Henson, singer-songwriter Dua Lipa, football quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and a leader of Russia’s opposition movement, Yulia Navalnaya.

See the full list here.