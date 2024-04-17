Connect with us

Inspired

Tunde Onakoya Begins His 58-Hour Guinness World Record Attempt Today | Here's How to Watch & Support

Inspired Music

Burna Boy Earns Icon Status on 2024 TIME100 List of the Most Influential People in the World

Inspired Promotions

'When It All Falls Down': Chinedu Achebe is set to Unveil his Third Book this August 2024

BN TV Career Inspired News Style

Envisioning the 'Garden of Eden' the Nigerian Way Inspired Banke Kuku's Latest Collection, Creative Director Reveals | WATCH

Beauty BN TV Career Cuisine Culture Events Inspired Living News Style

Joyce Jacob, Clara Chizoba Kronborg & Ink Balogun Define 'Success in 2024' on #BNSCONVOS Finale | WATCH

Career Inspired

Veekee James, Fireboy DML, Victor Osimhen, Tyla make Forbes Africa "30 Under 30" 2024 List

Inspired Scoop

Tunde Onakoya is Attempting To Break Guinness World Record for the Longest Chess Marathon in 58 Hours

Events Inspired News Nollywood Promotions

Nemsia Films and Evercare Hospital Lekki Partner to Create Asthma Awareness

Career Inspired

Meet the 2024 Class of the Tutu Fellowship Programme by the African Leadership Institute

Inspired Music

Asake Talks "Work Of Art," Music Style & Grammy Nomination as He Graces GQ Magazine

Inspired

Tunde Onakoya Begins His 58-Hour Guinness World Record Attempt Today | Here’s How to Watch & Support

Avatar photo

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Photo Credit: Tunde Onakoya

Tunde Onakoya has begun his 58-hour quest to break the Guinness World record for the longest unbeaten chess marathon. The event kicked off today, April 17th, at 10am in Times Square, New York, and is scheduled to conclude at 8pm on April 19th.

Tunde announced the plans of his attempt on his X account on April 5th, stating his motivation: “Doing this for the dreams of millions of children across Africa without access to education,” he posted.

The current Guinness World record for the longest chess marathon stands at 56 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds and was set by Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad of Norway on November 11, 2018.

You can live stream via the link here.

He also made a list of how you can support him:

  • Live steam
  • Use the hashtag #ChessMarathonForChange to share your support, post your encouragement, and spread the word about the event and its cause.
  • Donate to children without access to education
  • Organise viewing parties
  • “Tell everyone you know that we are doing great things from a small place. “

Watch him give more details of the event:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Gift of Chess (@thegiftofchess)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Are FoodTech Startups Charged with Ensuring Healthy Living?

10 Years On: Stephanie Busari’s Important Work on Telling The Chibok Girls’ Story

Smart Emmanuel: Are You Faced with Difficult Goals? These Tips Will Help You Achieve Them

Read About Ìfẹ́dayo Agoro’s Meteoric Rise Into Entrepreneurship Through DANG

Comet Nwosu: How to Achieve Personal Development Through Consistency
css.php