Tunde Onakoya Begins His 58-Hour Guinness World Record Attempt Today | Here’s How to Watch & Support

Tunde Onakoya has begun his 58-hour quest to break the Guinness World record for the longest unbeaten chess marathon. The event kicked off today, April 17th, at 10am in Times Square, New York, and is scheduled to conclude at 8pm on April 19th.

Tunde announced the plans of his attempt on his X account on April 5th, stating his motivation: “Doing this for the dreams of millions of children across Africa without access to education,” he posted.

The current Guinness World record for the longest chess marathon stands at 56 hours, 9 minutes, and 37 seconds and was set by Hallvard Haug Flatebø and Sjur Ferkingstad of Norway on November 11, 2018.

You can live stream via the link here.

He also made a list of how you can support him:

Use the hashtag #ChessMarathonForChange to share your support, post your encouragement, and spread the word about the event and its cause.

Donate to children without access to education

Organise viewing parties

“Tell everyone you know that we are doing great things from a small place. “

Watch him give more details of the event: