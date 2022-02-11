Connect with us

BN TV Music

Watch Angélique Kidjo & Burna Boy’s New Music Video “Do Yourself”

BN TV Music Sweet Spot

Seyi Shay announces Pregnancy in Music Video for "Big Girl" | Watch

BN TV Scoop Sweet Spot

Catch Lateef & Bimpe Adedimeji in the Latest Episode of the "Ndani TGIF Show"

BN TV

For Toke Makinwa, it's time for people to stop posting videos of them crying | Watch "Toke Moments"

BN TV Relationships Scoop

"Ndani Real Talk": Osi, Seyi Shay & Kamsi Nnamani talk to Bisola Aiyeola about the dating scene in Lagos

BN TV

Does Your Shade Determine Your Success? Marcy & Diana weigh in on Colourism in New Episode of "Naija Girls Dish"

BN TV Living

Ify's Kitchen Has a Foolproof Method for Making Bitterleaf Soup (Ofe Onugbu)

BN TV Music

Rema Releases New Single "Calm Down"

BN TV Music

Diamond Platnumz represents Tanzania with a kinetic performance of "Gidi" on 'Global Spin'

BN TV Living

Make a tasty Mosa snack out of that Overripe Plantain

BN TV

Watch Angélique Kidjo & Burna Boy’s New Music Video “Do Yourself”

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Angélique Kidjo has released the music video for her song “Do Yourself,” featuring Burna Boy. The visual directed by Meji Alabi was shot in London and New York.

“With Burna Boy, we have written the anthem for a new Africa—laced with modernity, beauty, and energy,” Kidjo said in a statement. “We revere Africa because she is the birthplace of all humanity. We won’t let her fall apart, we know she is strong like metal and steel. A long time ago we learned that if you want Africa to change, you have to do it yourself!”

“Do Yourself” is off Angélique Kidjo’s recent album, “Mother Nature“, which was released in 2021.

Check out the video below:

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Tangerine Africa
css.php