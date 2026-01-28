Pull Up a Chair! Seun Kuti Gets Unfiltered on the “Dear Ife” Season Premiere

What happens when the unfiltered fire of an Afrobeat legend meets the safe, empathetic space of the DANG community? You get a season premiere that is less of an interview and more of an intellectual revolution. Ifedayo Agoro officially kicked off the new season of the “Dear Ife Series” with the one and only Seun Kuti, and it is every bit as electric as you’d imagine.

From the moment he takes “The Pledge,” Seun peels back the layers of his formidable public persona to discuss the “Egypt 80” of his own heart, diving deep into a unique upbringing where political consciousness was the family business.

The conversation takes a fascinating turn as they navigate the complexities of gender, with Seun offering a compelling shift from mainstream feminism toward Africanawomanism. He argues that the liberation of the African woman cannot be viewed in isolation from the broader social and political struggle, challenging us to look at our cultural ideals through a more indigenous lens.

But it isn’t all politics; things get incredibly personal when the topic shifts to the delicate dance of trust and infidelity. Seun doesn’t hold back on his views regarding relationship dynamics, offering perspectives that might resonate with your soul or fundamentally challenge your worldview. It is a warm, lively, and occasionally provocative exchange you don’t want to miss.

Watch below