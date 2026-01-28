Connect with us

Tyla Performs 'CHANEL' Inside Oversized Stiletto on The Tonight Show

Pull Up a Chair! Seun Kuti Gets Unfiltered on the "Dear Ife" Season Premiere

Watch the Trailer of Kunle Afolayan’s “Aníkúlápó: The Ghoul Awakens” Starring Saga, KieKie & More

This Five-Minute Condensed Milk Chocolate Cake Is the Comfort Bake We All Need

Watch Angela Bassett Get a Beautiful Spirit Tunnel Welcome

Watch Tems and Dave Set the Mood in New ‘Raindance’ Video

Ciara’s Spirit Tunnel Dance Is Proof the Legs Are Still That Girl

Shonda Rhimes’ Spirit Tunnel Two-Step Is the Kind of Joy We Love to See

Thandiwe Newton Brings Ease and Style to the Jennifer Hudson Spirit Tunnel

"We Took It One Day at a Time": Tiwi & Kunle Remi on Baby Wonder’s Birth

Tyla performs her hit 'CHANEL' on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, appearing inside a giant red stiletto. The South African singer wore a custom crocheted skirt and layered statement beads for the 2026 late-night appearance.
Photo Credit: Tyla/Instagram

South African star Tyla brought striking visual energy to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a performance of her track, “CHANEL.” Stepping away from a typical stage setup, she performed from inside a massive, glossy red high-heeled shoe — a playful yet commanding prop that mirrored the bold confidence of the set.

That same confidence carried through to her look. Tyla wore a simple black bralette paired with a hand-crocheted, netted mini skirt in vibrant red with pale blue accents. The outfit was elevated with layered strands of pearls, coral beads, and metallic necklaces, creating a rich mix of ceremonial references and modern styling. She finished the ensemble with black strappy heels, while her hair was styled in sleek cornrows that flowed into a soft bob.

As the performance unfolded, the studio audience stayed fully locked in, following every beat of the choreography and the tightly curated set. The intimate yet high-energy moment ended on a celebratory note, with warm applause from the crowd and Jimmy Fallon stepping on stage to join Tyla and mark the moment.

