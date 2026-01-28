Tyla Performs ‘CHANEL’ Inside Oversized Stiletto on The Tonight Show

South African star Tyla brought striking visual energy to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a performance of her track, “CHANEL.” Stepping away from a typical stage setup, she performed from inside a massive, glossy red high-heeled shoe — a playful yet commanding prop that mirrored the bold confidence of the set.

That same confidence carried through to her look. Tyla wore a simple black bralette paired with a hand-crocheted, netted mini skirt in vibrant red with pale blue accents. The outfit was elevated with layered strands of pearls, coral beads, and metallic necklaces, creating a rich mix of ceremonial references and modern styling. She finished the ensemble with black strappy heels, while her hair was styled in sleek cornrows that flowed into a soft bob.

As the performance unfolded, the studio audience stayed fully locked in, following every beat of the choreography and the tightly curated set. The intimate yet high-energy moment ended on a celebratory note, with warm applause from the crowd and Jimmy Fallon stepping on stage to join Tyla and mark the moment.