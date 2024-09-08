Angela Bassett Wins Her First Emmy at the 2024 Creative Arts Awards | Full Winners List

The 2024 Creative Arts Emmys kicked off with a spectacular night of awards, setting the stage for a weekend of celebration on television. Held annually the weekend before the Primetime Emmys, the two-day event shines a spotlight on technical and artistic excellence, with a staggering 99 awards given across various categories.

On Saturday, the honours focused on variety programming, nonfiction, and reality shows. Among the standout winners were “Saturday Night Live,” Angela Bassett, and Alan Cumming, with the ceremony taking place at Los Angeles’ iconic Peacock Theater.

Presenters over the two nights included an eclectic mix of talent, from Olympian B-Boy Victor Montalvo to comedians like Mike Birbiglia, Nikki Glaser, and Tig Notaro, as well as stars like Lucy Liu, Jane Lynch, Fisher Stevens, and Hannah Waddingham.

Angela Bassett had a shining moment as she accepted her first-ever Emmy after nine nominations, winning for her narration of National Geographic’s docuseries “Queens.” “This feels good, really, really good,” she shared in her acceptance speech. “Thank you to National Geographic, Wild Star Film, and the women directors —all women—who brought this incredible story, this incredible docuseries centered on the ferocious and magnificent things in the animal kingdom. I couldn’t be more thrilled and more grateful.”

The ceremony continues today, with more awards presented this evening, and will conclude next Sunday, September 15, with the final 25 awards at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be broadcast live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy. Watch Angela Bassett discuss her Emmy win: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angela Bassett (@im.angelabassett)

Check out the complete list of winners below:

Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

Shōgun – The Making of Shōgun (FX)

Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer

Sally Daws, Executive Producer

Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer

Melanie Pimentel, Supervising Producer

Joel Kazuo Knoernschild, Senior Producer

Andie Newell, Producer

Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (Hulu)

Janice C. Molinari, Executive Producer

Dave Roth, Executive Producer

Zuriht Serna, Executive Producer

Trisha Choate, Executive Producer

Jillian Novak, Executive Producer

Xavier Salas, Executive Producer

Game Show

Jeopardy! (ABC/Syndicated)

Michael Davies, Executive Producer

Lisa Broffman, Co-Executive Producer

Sarah Whitcomb Foss, Producer

Billy Wisse, Writer

Michele Loud, Writer

Marcus Brown, Writer

John Duarte, Writer

Mark Gaberman, Writer

Debbie Griffin, Writer

Robert McClenaghan, Writer

Jim Rhine, Writer

Steve Tamerius, Writer

Host for a Game Show

Pat Sajak

Wheel of Fortune (ABC/Syndicated)

Outstanding Commercial

Fuzzy Feelings (Apple – iPhone + Mac)

Hungry Man / Passion Pictures, Production Company

TBWA\ Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency

Character Voiceover Performance

Maya Rudolph, as Connie The Hormone Monstress

Big Mouth (Netflix)

The Ambition Gremlin

Animated Program

Blue Eye Samurai (Netflix)

The Tale Of The Ronin And The Bride

MICHAEL GREEN, Executive Producer/Directed By

AMBER NOIZUMI, Executive Producer/Written By

ERWIN STOFF, Executive Producer

JANE WU, Supervising Director/Producer

NICK READ, Producer

MICHAEL GREENHOLT, Animation Director

Production Design For a Variety or Reality Series

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Host: Josh Brolin

N. JOSEPH DETULLIO, Production Designer

KENNETH MACLEOD, Production Designer

MELISSA SHAKUN, Art Director

KIMBERLY KACHOUGIAN, Set Decorator

Production Design for a Variety Special

The Oscars (ABC)

MISTY BUCKLEY, Production Designer

ALANA BILLINGSLEY, Production Designer

JOHN ZUIKER, Art Director

MARGAUX LAPRESLE, Art Director

Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

76th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Routines: Opening Number / Lifetime Achievement

KARLA PUNO GARCIA, Choreographer

Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Host: Ryan Gosling

JODI MANCUSO, Department Head Hairstylist

CARA HANNAH, Key Hairstylist

INGA THRASHER, Hairstylist

JOSEPH WHITMEYER, Hairstylist

AMANDA DUFFY EVANS, Hairstylist

CHAD HARLOW, Hairstylist

GINA FERRUCCI, Hairstylist

ELLIOTT SIMPSON, Hairstylist

Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Host: Ryan Gosling

LOUIE ZAKARIAN, Department Head Makeup Artist

JASON MILANI, Key Makeup Artist

AMY TAGLIAMONTI, Key Makeup Artist

RACHEL PAGANI, Makeup Artist

YOUNG BEK, Makeup Artist

BRANDON GRETHER, Makeup Artist

JOANNA PISANI, Makeup Artist

Casting for a Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

CIAN O’CLERY, Casting By

SEAN BOWMAN, Casting By

MARINA NIETO RITGER, Casting By

EMMA CHOATE, Casting By

Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Girls State (Apple TV+)

LAURA HUDOCK, Director Of Photography

LAELA KILBOURN, Director Of Photography

DANIEL CARTER, Director Of Photography

ERYNN PATRICK LAMONT, Director Of Photography

KERI OBERLY, Director Of Photography

THORSTEN THIELOW, Director Of Photography

MARTINA RADWAN, Director Of Photography

Cinematography for a Reality Program

Life Below Zero (National Geographic)

CHARLIE BECK, Director Of Photography

MICHAEL CHEESEMAN, Director Of Photography

DANNY DAY, Director Of Photography

PEDRO DELBREY, Camera Operator

Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)

DANIEL O’BRIEN, Senior Writer

OWEN PARSONS, Senior Writer

CHARLIE REDD, Senior Writer

JOANNA ROTHKOPF, Senior Writer

SEENA VALI, Senior Writer

JOHNATHAN APPEL, Writer

ALI BARTHWELL, Writer

TIM CARVELL, Writer

LIZ HYNES, Writer

RYAN KEN, Writer

MARK KRAMER, Writer

SOFÍA MANFREDI, Writer

JOHN OLIVER, Writer

TAYLOR KAY PHILLIPS, Writer

CHRISSY SHACKELFORD, Writer

Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Conan O’Brien Must Go (HBO | Max)

Ireland

JESSIE GASKELL, Written by

CONAN O’BRIEN, Written by

MATT O’BRIEN, Written by

MIKE SWEENEY, Written by

Emerging Media Program

Fallout: Vault 33 (Prime Video)

Amazon MGM Studios

Kilter Films

Bethesda Studios

Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)

DANIEL TIMMONS, Supervising Sound Editor

JEREMY S. BLOOM, Sound Designer

IAN CYMORE, Dialogue Editor

RYAN RUBIN, Music Editor

Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special

Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)

DAVID FLEMING, Composer

Music Direction

The Oscars (ABC)

RICKEY MINOR, Music Director

Sound Mixing for a Reality Program

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

Giant Killers

MARK JENSEN, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program

The Beach Boys (Disney+)

GARY A. RIZZO, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

JOHN RAMPEY, Production Mixer

SABI TULOK, Production Mixer

DENNIS HAMLIN, Production Mixer

Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden (CBS)

BRIAN RIORDAN, Re-Recording Music Mixer

PHIL DETOLVE, Re-Recording Mixer

PETER GARY, Music Mixer

BRIAN FLANZBAUM, Production Mixer

JOSH WEIBEL, Monitor Mixer

BRIAN RUGGLES, FOH Mixer

Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)

SIERRA NEAL, Editor

PAUL CROWDER, ACE, Editor

Picture Editing for Variety Programming

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA (Netflix)

KELLY LYON, ACE, Editor

SEAN MCILRAITH, Editor

RYAN MCILRAITH, Editor

Picture Editing for Variety Programming (Segment)

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)

The Dailyshowography Of Vivek Ramaswamy: Enter The RamaVerse

CATHERINE TRASBORG, Editor

Picture Editing for Unstructured Reality Programming

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

Up the Town?

MICHAEL BROWN, Editor

JOSH DRISKO, Editor

MICHAEL OLIVER, Editor

BRYAN ROWLAND, Editor

STEVE WELCH, Editor

Picture Editing for Structured Reality or Competition Program

The Voice

Series Body of Work

SEAN BASAMAN, Supervising Editor

JOHN M. LARSON, ACE, Supervising Editor

ROBERT M. MALACHOWSKI JR., ACE, Supervising Editor

MATT ANTELL, Editor

JOHN BALDINO, Editor

MATTHEW BLAIR, Editor

MELISSA SILVA BORDEN, Editor

WILLIAM FABIAN CASTRO, Editor

ANDREW CIANCIA, Editor

NICHOLAS DON VITO, Editor

GLEN EBESU, Editor

RICK ENRIQUE, Editor

GREG FITZSIMMONS, Editor

BRIAN FREUNDLICH, Editor

NOEL A. GUERRA, ACE, Editor

ALYSSA DRESSMAN LEHNER, Editor

JOHN HOMESLEY, Editor

OMEGA HSU, ACE, Editor

NIKI HUNTER, Editor

RYAN P. JAMES, Editor

LISE KEARNEY, Editor

TERRI MALONEY, Editor

JAMES J. MUNOZ, Editor

BARRY MURPHY, Editor

RICH REMIS, Editor

ROBBY THOMPSON, Editor

MATT WAFAIE, Editor

ERIC WISE, Editor

Narrator

Angela Bassett

Queens (National Geographic)

African Queens

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Beckham (Netflix)

John Battsek, Produced by

Nicola Howson, Produced by

Fisher Stevens, Produced by

Billie Shepherd, Produced by

David Gardner, Executive Producer

Gary Neville, Executive Producer

Jonathan Sides, Co-Executive Producer

Craig South, Co-Executive Producer

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)

Brian Grazer, Produced by

Ron Howard, Produced by

Sara Bernstein, Produced by

Margaret Bodde, Produced by

Justin Wilkes, Produced by

Mark Monroe, Produced by

Christopher St. John, Produced by

Structured Reality Program

Shark Tank (ABC)

Mark Burnett, Executive Producer

Clay Newbill, Executive Producer

Yun Lingner, Executive Producer

Max Swedlow, Executive Producer

Mark Cuban, Executive Producer

Lori Greiner, Executive Producer

Kevin O’Leary, Executive Producer

Barbara Corcoran, Executive Producer

Daymond John, Executive Producer

Robert Herjavec, Executive Producer

Brandon Wallace, Executive Producer

Becky Blitz, Supervising Producer

Shaun Polakow, Senior Producer

Shawn Aly, Senior Producer

Andrew Kimmel, Senior Producer

Unstructured Reality Program

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)

Josh Drisko, Executive Producer

Bryan Rowland, Executive Producer

Jeff Luini, Executive Producer

Alan Bloom, Executive Producer

Andrew Fried, Executive Producer

Sarina Roma, Executive Producer

Dane Lillegard, Executive Producer

Nicholas Frenkel, Executive Producer

George Dewey, Executive Producer

Rob McElhenney, Executive Producer

Ryan Reynolds, Executive Producer

Humphrey Ker, Executive Producer

Miloš Balać, Co-Executive Producer

Aaron Lovell, Producer

Patrick McGarvey, Supervising Producer

Shannon Owen, Producer

Liz Spano, Producer

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Alan Cumming

The Traitors (Peacock)

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney (Netflix)

Tommy Alter, Producer

Tom Keaney, Executive Producer

Mary Barclay, Executive Producer

Michael Steed, Executive Producer

Séamus Murphy-Mitchell, Executive Producer

Justin Wilkes, Executive Producer

Jake Fuller, Executive Producer

Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Girls State (Apple TV+)

AMANDA MCBAINE, Directed By

JESSE MOSS, Directed By

Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

Saturday Night Live

Host: Kristen Wiig

GEOFFREY AMORAL, Lighting Director

RICK MCGUINNESS, Lighting Director

TREVOR BROWN, Moving Light Programmer

TIM STASSE, Moving Light Programmer

WILLIAM MCGUINNESS, Chief Lighting Technician

FRANK GRISANTI, Video Control

Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden (CBS)

STEVE COHEN, Lighting Designer

MARK FOFFANO, Lighting Consultant

JUSTIN CHEATHAM, Lighting Director

TAD INFERRERA, Lighting Director

ADRIAN BASSETT, Chief Lighting Technician

Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Host: Timothée Chalamet

BILL DIGIOVANNI, Technical Director

JOHN PINTO, Camera

PAUL CANGIALOSI, Camera

ANTHONY TARANTINO, Camera

DAVE DRISCOLL, Camera

BRIAN PHRANER, Camera

DANIEL ERBECK, Camera

Technical Direction and Camerwork for a Special

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden (CBS)

JON PRETNAR, Technical Director

ROB BALTON, Camera

MARK BRITT, Camera

BOBBY DEL RUSSO, Camera

DANIEL ERBECK, Camera

NICK FAYO, Camera

PETE FORREST, Camera

JONNY HARKINS, Camera

SHAUN HARKINS, Camera

RAY HOOVER, Camera

JOHN KOSMOCHEWSKI, Camera

JAY KULICK, Camera

KEVIN MURPHY, Camera

LYN NOLAND, Camera

JIMMY O’DONNELL, Camera

CHRIS PIAZZA, Camera

MARK RENAUDIN, Camera

ED STAEBLER, Camera

MARK WHITMAN, Camera

RICH YORK, Camera

JEFF SIEGEL, Camera

BRETT TURNBULL, Camera

J.M. HURLEY, Video Control

MICHAEL MAIATICO, Video Control

Directing for a Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

Episode 7

CIAN O’CLERY, Directed By

Directing for a Variety Special

The Oscars (ABC)

HAMISH HAMILTON, Directed By

Directing for a Variety Series

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Host: Ryan Gosling

LIZ PATRICK, Directed By

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic (CBS)

Craig Plestis, Executive Producer

Chris Wagner, Executive Producer

Clara Plestis, Executive Producer

Ashley Edens, Executive Producer

Deena Katz, Executive Producer

Arlene Van Dyke, Executive Producer

Stephanie Wagner, Supervising Producer

Brittany Cherry, Producer

Ariel Kubit, Producer

Chelsea Gonnering, Line Producer

Variety Special (Live)

The Oscars (ABC)

Raj Kapoor, Executive Producer

Molly McNearney, Executive Producer

Katy Mullan, Executive Producer

Rob Paine, Co-Executive Producer

Taryn Hurd, Producer

Sarah Levine Hall, Producer

Jimmy Kimmel, Host