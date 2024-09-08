Events
Angela Bassett Wins Her First Emmy at the 2024 Creative Arts Awards | Full Winners List
The 2024 Creative Arts Emmys kicked off with a spectacular night of awards, setting the stage for a weekend of celebration on television. Held annually the weekend before the Primetime Emmys, the two-day event shines a spotlight on technical and artistic excellence, with a staggering 99 awards given across various categories.
On Saturday, the honours focused on variety programming, nonfiction, and reality shows. Among the standout winners were “Saturday Night Live,” Angela Bassett, and Alan Cumming, with the ceremony taking place at Los Angeles’ iconic Peacock Theater.
Presenters over the two nights included an eclectic mix of talent, from Olympian B-Boy Victor Montalvo to comedians like Mike Birbiglia, Nikki Glaser, and Tig Notaro, as well as stars like Lucy Liu, Jane Lynch, Fisher Stevens, and Hannah Waddingham.
Angela Bassett had a shining moment as she accepted her first-ever Emmy after nine nominations, winning for her narration of National Geographic’s docuseries “Queens.” “This feels good, really, really good,” she shared in her acceptance speech. “Thank you to National Geographic, Wild Star Film, and the women directors —all women—who brought this incredible story, this incredible docuseries centered on the ferocious and magnificent things in the animal kingdom. I couldn’t be more thrilled and more grateful.”
Check out the complete list of winners below:
Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series
Shōgun – The Making of Shōgun (FX)
Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer
Sally Daws, Executive Producer
Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer
Melanie Pimentel, Supervising Producer
Joel Kazuo Knoernschild, Senior Producer
Andie Newell, Producer
Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series
Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (Hulu)
Janice C. Molinari, Executive Producer
Dave Roth, Executive Producer
Zuriht Serna, Executive Producer
Trisha Choate, Executive Producer
Jillian Novak, Executive Producer
Xavier Salas, Executive Producer
Game Show
Jeopardy! (ABC/Syndicated)
Michael Davies, Executive Producer
Lisa Broffman, Co-Executive Producer
Sarah Whitcomb Foss, Producer
Billy Wisse, Writer
Michele Loud, Writer
Marcus Brown, Writer
John Duarte, Writer
Mark Gaberman, Writer
Debbie Griffin, Writer
Robert McClenaghan, Writer
Jim Rhine, Writer
Steve Tamerius, Writer
Host for a Game Show
Pat Sajak
Wheel of Fortune (ABC/Syndicated)
Outstanding Commercial
Fuzzy Feelings (Apple – iPhone + Mac)
Hungry Man / Passion Pictures, Production Company
TBWA\ Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency
Character Voiceover Performance
Maya Rudolph, as Connie The Hormone Monstress
Big Mouth (Netflix)
The Ambition Gremlin
Animated Program
Blue Eye Samurai (Netflix)
The Tale Of The Ronin And The Bride
MICHAEL GREEN, Executive Producer/Directed By
AMBER NOIZUMI, Executive Producer/Written By
ERWIN STOFF, Executive Producer
JANE WU, Supervising Director/Producer
NICK READ, Producer
MICHAEL GREENHOLT, Animation Director
Production Design For a Variety or Reality Series
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Host: Josh Brolin
N. JOSEPH DETULLIO, Production Designer
KENNETH MACLEOD, Production Designer
MELISSA SHAKUN, Art Director
KIMBERLY KACHOUGIAN, Set Decorator
Production Design for a Variety Special
The Oscars (ABC)
MISTY BUCKLEY, Production Designer
ALANA BILLINGSLEY, Production Designer
JOHN ZUIKER, Art Director
MARGAUX LAPRESLE, Art Director
Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming
76th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
Routines: Opening Number / Lifetime Achievement
KARLA PUNO GARCIA, Choreographer
Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Host: Ryan Gosling
JODI MANCUSO, Department Head Hairstylist
CARA HANNAH, Key Hairstylist
INGA THRASHER, Hairstylist
JOSEPH WHITMEYER, Hairstylist
AMANDA DUFFY EVANS, Hairstylist
CHAD HARLOW, Hairstylist
GINA FERRUCCI, Hairstylist
ELLIOTT SIMPSON, Hairstylist
Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Host: Ryan Gosling
LOUIE ZAKARIAN, Department Head Makeup Artist
JASON MILANI, Key Makeup Artist
AMY TAGLIAMONTI, Key Makeup Artist
RACHEL PAGANI, Makeup Artist
YOUNG BEK, Makeup Artist
BRANDON GRETHER, Makeup Artist
JOANNA PISANI, Makeup Artist
Casting for a Reality Program
Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)
CIAN O’CLERY, Casting By
SEAN BOWMAN, Casting By
MARINA NIETO RITGER, Casting By
EMMA CHOATE, Casting By
Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program
Girls State (Apple TV+)
LAURA HUDOCK, Director Of Photography
LAELA KILBOURN, Director Of Photography
DANIEL CARTER, Director Of Photography
ERYNN PATRICK LAMONT, Director Of Photography
KERI OBERLY, Director Of Photography
THORSTEN THIELOW, Director Of Photography
MARTINA RADWAN, Director Of Photography
Cinematography for a Reality Program
Life Below Zero (National Geographic)
CHARLIE BECK, Director Of Photography
MICHAEL CHEESEMAN, Director Of Photography
DANNY DAY, Director Of Photography
PEDRO DELBREY, Camera Operator
Writing for a Variety Series
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)
DANIEL O’BRIEN, Senior Writer
OWEN PARSONS, Senior Writer
CHARLIE REDD, Senior Writer
JOANNA ROTHKOPF, Senior Writer
SEENA VALI, Senior Writer
JOHNATHAN APPEL, Writer
ALI BARTHWELL, Writer
TIM CARVELL, Writer
LIZ HYNES, Writer
RYAN KEN, Writer
MARK KRAMER, Writer
SOFÍA MANFREDI, Writer
JOHN OLIVER, Writer
TAYLOR KAY PHILLIPS, Writer
CHRISSY SHACKELFORD, Writer
Writing for a Nonfiction Program
Conan O’Brien Must Go (HBO | Max)
Ireland
JESSIE GASKELL, Written by
CONAN O’BRIEN, Written by
MATT O’BRIEN, Written by
MIKE SWEENEY, Written by
Emerging Media Program
Fallout: Vault 33 (Prime Video)
Amazon MGM Studios
Kilter Films
Bethesda Studios
Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program
Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)
DANIEL TIMMONS, Supervising Sound Editor
JEREMY S. BLOOM, Sound Designer
IAN CYMORE, Dialogue Editor
RYAN RUBIN, Music Editor
Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special
Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)
DAVID FLEMING, Composer
Music Direction
The Oscars (ABC)
RICKEY MINOR, Music Director
Sound Mixing for a Reality Program
Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
Giant Killers
MARK JENSEN, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program
The Beach Boys (Disney+)
GARY A. RIZZO, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
JOHN RAMPEY, Production Mixer
SABI TULOK, Production Mixer
DENNIS HAMLIN, Production Mixer
Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden (CBS)
BRIAN RIORDAN, Re-Recording Music Mixer
PHIL DETOLVE, Re-Recording Mixer
PETER GARY, Music Mixer
BRIAN FLANZBAUM, Production Mixer
JOSH WEIBEL, Monitor Mixer
BRIAN RUGGLES, FOH Mixer
Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program
Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)
SIERRA NEAL, Editor
PAUL CROWDER, ACE, Editor
Picture Editing for Variety Programming
John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA (Netflix)
KELLY LYON, ACE, Editor
SEAN MCILRAITH, Editor
RYAN MCILRAITH, Editor
Picture Editing for Variety Programming (Segment)
The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
The Dailyshowography Of Vivek Ramaswamy: Enter The RamaVerse
CATHERINE TRASBORG, Editor
Picture Editing for Unstructured Reality Programming
Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
Up the Town?
MICHAEL BROWN, Editor
JOSH DRISKO, Editor
MICHAEL OLIVER, Editor
BRYAN ROWLAND, Editor
STEVE WELCH, Editor
Picture Editing for Structured Reality or Competition Program
The Voice
Series Body of Work
SEAN BASAMAN, Supervising Editor
JOHN M. LARSON, ACE, Supervising Editor
ROBERT M. MALACHOWSKI JR., ACE, Supervising Editor
MATT ANTELL, Editor
JOHN BALDINO, Editor
MATTHEW BLAIR, Editor
MELISSA SILVA BORDEN, Editor
WILLIAM FABIAN CASTRO, Editor
ANDREW CIANCIA, Editor
NICHOLAS DON VITO, Editor
GLEN EBESU, Editor
RICK ENRIQUE, Editor
GREG FITZSIMMONS, Editor
BRIAN FREUNDLICH, Editor
NOEL A. GUERRA, ACE, Editor
ALYSSA DRESSMAN LEHNER, Editor
JOHN HOMESLEY, Editor
OMEGA HSU, ACE, Editor
NIKI HUNTER, Editor
RYAN P. JAMES, Editor
LISE KEARNEY, Editor
TERRI MALONEY, Editor
JAMES J. MUNOZ, Editor
BARRY MURPHY, Editor
RICH REMIS, Editor
ROBBY THOMPSON, Editor
MATT WAFAIE, Editor
ERIC WISE, Editor
Narrator
Angela Bassett
Queens (National Geographic)
African Queens
Documentary or Nonfiction Series
Beckham (Netflix)
John Battsek, Produced by
Nicola Howson, Produced by
Fisher Stevens, Produced by
Billie Shepherd, Produced by
David Gardner, Executive Producer
Gary Neville, Executive Producer
Jonathan Sides, Co-Executive Producer
Craig South, Co-Executive Producer
Documentary or Nonfiction Special
Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)
Brian Grazer, Produced by
Ron Howard, Produced by
Sara Bernstein, Produced by
Margaret Bodde, Produced by
Justin Wilkes, Produced by
Mark Monroe, Produced by
Christopher St. John, Produced by
Structured Reality Program
Shark Tank (ABC)
Mark Burnett, Executive Producer
Clay Newbill, Executive Producer
Yun Lingner, Executive Producer
Max Swedlow, Executive Producer
Mark Cuban, Executive Producer
Lori Greiner, Executive Producer
Kevin O’Leary, Executive Producer
Barbara Corcoran, Executive Producer
Daymond John, Executive Producer
Robert Herjavec, Executive Producer
Brandon Wallace, Executive Producer
Becky Blitz, Supervising Producer
Shaun Polakow, Senior Producer
Shawn Aly, Senior Producer
Andrew Kimmel, Senior Producer
Unstructured Reality Program
Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
Josh Drisko, Executive Producer
Bryan Rowland, Executive Producer
Jeff Luini, Executive Producer
Alan Bloom, Executive Producer
Andrew Fried, Executive Producer
Sarina Roma, Executive Producer
Dane Lillegard, Executive Producer
Nicholas Frenkel, Executive Producer
George Dewey, Executive Producer
Rob McElhenney, Executive Producer
Ryan Reynolds, Executive Producer
Humphrey Ker, Executive Producer
Miloš Balać, Co-Executive Producer
Aaron Lovell, Producer
Patrick McGarvey, Supervising Producer
Shannon Owen, Producer
Liz Spano, Producer
Host for a Reality or Competition Program
Alan Cumming
The Traitors (Peacock)
Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney (Netflix)
Tommy Alter, Producer
Tom Keaney, Executive Producer
Mary Barclay, Executive Producer
Michael Steed, Executive Producer
Séamus Murphy-Mitchell, Executive Producer
Justin Wilkes, Executive Producer
Jake Fuller, Executive Producer
Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program
Girls State (Apple TV+)
AMANDA MCBAINE, Directed By
JESSE MOSS, Directed By
Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series
Saturday Night Live
Host: Kristen Wiig
GEOFFREY AMORAL, Lighting Director
RICK MCGUINNESS, Lighting Director
TREVOR BROWN, Moving Light Programmer
TIM STASSE, Moving Light Programmer
WILLIAM MCGUINNESS, Chief Lighting Technician
FRANK GRISANTI, Video Control
Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden (CBS)
STEVE COHEN, Lighting Designer
MARK FOFFANO, Lighting Consultant
JUSTIN CHEATHAM, Lighting Director
TAD INFERRERA, Lighting Director
ADRIAN BASSETT, Chief Lighting Technician
Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Host: Timothée Chalamet
BILL DIGIOVANNI, Technical Director
JOHN PINTO, Camera
PAUL CANGIALOSI, Camera
ANTHONY TARANTINO, Camera
DAVE DRISCOLL, Camera
BRIAN PHRANER, Camera
DANIEL ERBECK, Camera
Technical Direction and Camerwork for a Special
Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden (CBS)
JON PRETNAR, Technical Director
ROB BALTON, Camera
MARK BRITT, Camera
BOBBY DEL RUSSO, Camera
DANIEL ERBECK, Camera
NICK FAYO, Camera
PETE FORREST, Camera
JONNY HARKINS, Camera
SHAUN HARKINS, Camera
RAY HOOVER, Camera
JOHN KOSMOCHEWSKI, Camera
JAY KULICK, Camera
KEVIN MURPHY, Camera
LYN NOLAND, Camera
JIMMY O’DONNELL, Camera
CHRIS PIAZZA, Camera
MARK RENAUDIN, Camera
ED STAEBLER, Camera
MARK WHITMAN, Camera
RICH YORK, Camera
JEFF SIEGEL, Camera
BRETT TURNBULL, Camera
J.M. HURLEY, Video Control
MICHAEL MAIATICO, Video Control
Directing for a Reality Program
Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)
Episode 7
CIAN O’CLERY, Directed By
Directing for a Variety Special
The Oscars (ABC)
HAMISH HAMILTON, Directed By
Directing for a Variety Series
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Host: Ryan Gosling
LIZ PATRICK, Directed By
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic (CBS)
Craig Plestis, Executive Producer
Chris Wagner, Executive Producer
Clara Plestis, Executive Producer
Ashley Edens, Executive Producer
Deena Katz, Executive Producer
Arlene Van Dyke, Executive Producer
Stephanie Wagner, Supervising Producer
Brittany Cherry, Producer
Ariel Kubit, Producer
Chelsea Gonnering, Line Producer
Variety Special (Live)
The Oscars (ABC)
Raj Kapoor, Executive Producer
Molly McNearney, Executive Producer
Katy Mullan, Executive Producer
Rob Paine, Co-Executive Producer
Taryn Hurd, Producer
Sarah Levine Hall, Producer
Jimmy Kimmel, Host