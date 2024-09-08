Connect with us

Events Movies & TV

Angela Bassett Wins Her First Emmy at the 2024 Creative Arts Awards | Full Winners List

Beauty Events Promotions

Lancôme unveils the #MESSWITHLANCÔME in Nigeria! | Get ready for this

Events News Promotions Style

Oliseh-Amaize Unveils “Africa to the World” Collection at Ankara Festival in Los Angeles | Here's How it Went

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events News Relationships

Nutrify Nigeria Hosts First Wellness Retreat for Pharmacists | Here's How it Went

Events News Promotions

Glow Fest 2024: Medplus Hosts Beauty & Wellness Festival to Empower Nigerian Women

Beauty BN TV Culture Events News Style

BN Style Spotlight: Chalya Shagaya Stuns in Timeless Deola Sagoe at Lagos Canvas [WATCH]

Events News Promotions

Over 250,000 Benefit from Ounje Eko, Alaafia Eko as Eko Cares Campaign Wraps Up Across 6 Health Districts

Beauty BN TV Culture Events News Style

Mo Abudu Stuns in Nigerian Wanni Fuga at Lagos Canvas Launch | WATCH

Events News Promotions

Get Ready: HOMEX and BUILDMACEX Exhibition Set for September 3rd to 5th

Events

Angela Bassett Wins Her First Emmy at the 2024 Creative Arts Awards | Full Winners List

Avatar photo

Published

1 hour ago

 on

The 2024 Creative Arts Emmys kicked off with a spectacular night of awards, setting the stage for a weekend of celebration on television. Held annually the weekend before the Primetime Emmys, the two-day event shines a spotlight on technical and artistic excellence, with a staggering 99 awards given across various categories.

On Saturday, the honours focused on variety programming, nonfiction, and reality shows. Among the standout winners were “Saturday Night Live,” Angela Bassett, and Alan Cumming, with the ceremony taking place at Los Angeles’ iconic Peacock Theater.

Presenters over the two nights included an eclectic mix of talent, from Olympian B-Boy Victor Montalvo to comedians like Mike Birbiglia, Nikki Glaser, and Tig Notaro, as well as stars like Lucy Liu, Jane Lynch, Fisher Stevens, and Hannah Waddingham.

Angela Bassett had a shining moment as she accepted her first-ever Emmy after nine nominations, winning for her narration of National Geographic’s docuseries “Queens.” “This feels good, really, really good,” she shared in her acceptance speech. “Thank you to National Geographic, Wild Star Film, and the women directors —all women—who brought this incredible story, this incredible docuseries centered on the ferocious and magnificent things in the animal kingdom. I couldn’t be more thrilled and more grateful.”

The ceremony continues today, with more awards presented this evening, and will conclude next Sunday, September 15, with the final 25 awards at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards, which will be broadcast live on ABC at 8 p.m. ET, hosted by Eugene and Dan Levy.

Watch Angela Bassett discuss her Emmy win:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Angela Bassett (@im.angelabassett)

Check out the complete list of winners below:

Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

Shōgun – The Making of Shōgun (FX)
Stephanie Gibbons, Executive Producer
Sally Daws, Executive Producer
Kenna McCabe, Executive Producer
Melanie Pimentel, Supervising Producer
Joel Kazuo Knoernschild, Senior Producer
Andie Newell, Producer

Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question (Hulu)
Janice C. Molinari, Executive Producer
Dave Roth, Executive Producer
Zuriht Serna, Executive Producer
Trisha Choate, Executive Producer
Jillian Novak, Executive Producer
Xavier Salas, Executive Producer

Game Show

Jeopardy! (ABC/Syndicated)
Michael Davies, Executive Producer
Lisa Broffman, Co-Executive Producer
Sarah Whitcomb Foss, Producer
Billy Wisse, Writer
Michele Loud, Writer
Marcus Brown, Writer
John Duarte, Writer
Mark Gaberman, Writer
Debbie Griffin, Writer
Robert McClenaghan, Writer
Jim Rhine, Writer
Steve Tamerius, Writer

Host for a Game Show

Pat Sajak
Wheel of Fortune (ABC/Syndicated)

Outstanding Commercial

Fuzzy Feelings (Apple – iPhone + Mac)
Hungry Man / Passion Pictures, Production Company
TBWA\ Media Arts Lab, Ad Agency

Character Voiceover Performance

Maya Rudolph, as Connie The Hormone Monstress
Big Mouth (Netflix)
The Ambition Gremlin

Animated Program

Blue Eye Samurai (Netflix)
The Tale Of The Ronin And The Bride
MICHAEL GREEN, Executive Producer/Directed By
AMBER NOIZUMI, Executive Producer/Written By
ERWIN STOFF, Executive Producer
JANE WU, Supervising Director/Producer
NICK READ, Producer
MICHAEL GREENHOLT, Animation Director

Production Design For a Variety or Reality Series

Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Host: Josh Brolin
N. JOSEPH DETULLIO, Production Designer
KENNETH MACLEOD, Production Designer
MELISSA SHAKUN, Art Director
KIMBERLY KACHOUGIAN, Set Decorator

Production Design for a Variety Special

The Oscars (ABC)
MISTY BUCKLEY, Production Designer
ALANA BILLINGSLEY, Production Designer
JOHN ZUIKER, Art Director
MARGAUX LAPRESLE, Art Director

Choreography for Variety or Reality Programming

76th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
Routines: Opening Number / Lifetime Achievement
KARLA PUNO GARCIA, Choreographer

Hairstyling for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Host: Ryan Gosling
JODI MANCUSO, Department Head Hairstylist
CARA HANNAH, Key Hairstylist
INGA THRASHER, Hairstylist
JOSEPH WHITMEYER, Hairstylist
AMANDA DUFFY EVANS, Hairstylist
CHAD HARLOW, Hairstylist
GINA FERRUCCI, Hairstylist
ELLIOTT SIMPSON, Hairstylist

Makeup for a Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Host: Ryan Gosling
LOUIE ZAKARIAN, Department Head Makeup Artist
JASON MILANI, Key Makeup Artist
AMY TAGLIAMONTI, Key Makeup Artist
RACHEL PAGANI, Makeup Artist
YOUNG BEK, Makeup Artist
BRANDON GRETHER, Makeup Artist
JOANNA PISANI, Makeup Artist

Casting for a Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)
CIAN O’CLERY, Casting By
SEAN BOWMAN, Casting By
MARINA NIETO RITGER, Casting By
EMMA CHOATE, Casting By

Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Girls State (Apple TV+)
LAURA HUDOCK, Director Of Photography
LAELA KILBOURN, Director Of Photography
DANIEL CARTER, Director Of Photography
ERYNN PATRICK LAMONT, Director Of Photography
KERI OBERLY, Director Of Photography
THORSTEN THIELOW, Director Of Photography
MARTINA RADWAN, Director Of Photography

Cinematography for a Reality Program

Life Below Zero (National Geographic)
CHARLIE BECK, Director Of Photography
MICHAEL CHEESEMAN, Director Of Photography
DANNY DAY, Director Of Photography
PEDRO DELBREY, Camera Operator

Writing for a Variety Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO | Max)
DANIEL O’BRIEN, Senior Writer
OWEN PARSONS, Senior Writer
CHARLIE REDD, Senior Writer
JOANNA ROTHKOPF, Senior Writer
SEENA VALI, Senior Writer
JOHNATHAN APPEL, Writer
ALI BARTHWELL, Writer
TIM CARVELL, Writer
LIZ HYNES, Writer
RYAN KEN, Writer
MARK KRAMER, Writer
SOFÍA MANFREDI, Writer
JOHN OLIVER, Writer
TAYLOR KAY PHILLIPS, Writer
CHRISSY SHACKELFORD, Writer

Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Conan O’Brien Must Go (HBO | Max)
Ireland
JESSIE GASKELL, Written by
CONAN O’BRIEN, Written by
MATT O’BRIEN, Written by
MIKE SWEENEY, Written by

Emerging Media Program

FalloutVault 33 (Prime Video)
Amazon MGM Studios
Kilter Films
Bethesda Studios

Sound Editing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)
DANIEL TIMMONS, Supervising Sound Editor
JEREMY S. BLOOM, Sound Designer
IAN CYMORE, Dialogue Editor
RYAN RUBIN, Music Editor

Music Composition for a Documentary Series or Special

Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)
DAVID FLEMING, Composer

Music Direction

The Oscars (ABC)
RICKEY MINOR, Music Director

Sound Mixing for a Reality Program

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
Giant Killers
MARK JENSEN, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer

Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program

The Beach Boys (Disney+)
GARY A. RIZZO, CAS, Re-Recording Mixer
JOHN RAMPEY, Production Mixer
SABI TULOK, Production Mixer
DENNIS HAMLIN, Production Mixer

Sound Mixing for a Variety Series or Special

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden (CBS)
BRIAN RIORDAN, Re-Recording Music Mixer
PHIL DETOLVE, Re-Recording Mixer
PETER GARY, Music Mixer
BRIAN FLANZBAUM, Production Mixer
JOSH WEIBEL, Monitor Mixer
BRIAN RUGGLES, FOH Mixer

Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)
SIERRA NEAL, Editor
PAUL CROWDER, ACE, Editor

Picture Editing for Variety Programming

John Mulaney Presents: Everybody’s in LA (Netflix)
KELLY LYON, ACE, Editor
SEAN MCILRAITH, Editor
RYAN MCILRAITH, Editor

Picture Editing for Variety Programming (Segment)

The Daily Show (Comedy Central)
The Dailyshowography Of Vivek Ramaswamy: Enter The RamaVerse
CATHERINE TRASBORG, Editor

Picture Editing for Unstructured Reality Programming

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
Up the Town?
MICHAEL BROWN, Editor
JOSH DRISKO, Editor
MICHAEL OLIVER, Editor
BRYAN ROWLAND, Editor
STEVE WELCH, Editor

Picture Editing for Structured Reality or Competition Program

The Voice
Series Body of Work
SEAN BASAMAN, Supervising Editor
JOHN M. LARSON, ACE, Supervising Editor
ROBERT M. MALACHOWSKI JR., ACE, Supervising Editor
MATT ANTELL, Editor
JOHN BALDINO, Editor
MATTHEW BLAIR, Editor
MELISSA SILVA BORDEN, Editor
WILLIAM FABIAN CASTRO, Editor
ANDREW CIANCIA, Editor
NICHOLAS DON VITO, Editor
GLEN EBESU, Editor
RICK ENRIQUE, Editor
GREG FITZSIMMONS, Editor
BRIAN FREUNDLICH, Editor
NOEL A. GUERRA, ACE, Editor
ALYSSA DRESSMAN LEHNER, Editor
JOHN HOMESLEY, Editor
OMEGA HSU, ACE, Editor
NIKI HUNTER, Editor
RYAN P. JAMES, Editor
LISE KEARNEY, Editor
TERRI MALONEY, Editor
JAMES J. MUNOZ, Editor
BARRY MURPHY, Editor
RICH REMIS, Editor
ROBBY THOMPSON, Editor
MATT WAFAIE, Editor
ERIC WISE, Editor

Narrator

Angela Bassett
Queens (National Geographic)
African Queens

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

Beckham (Netflix)
John Battsek, Produced by
Nicola Howson, Produced by
Fisher Stevens, Produced by
Billie Shepherd, Produced by
David Gardner, Executive Producer
Gary Neville, Executive Producer
Jonathan Sides, Co-Executive Producer
Craig South, Co-Executive Producer

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Jim Henson Idea Man (Disney+)
Brian Grazer, Produced by
Ron Howard, Produced by
Sara Bernstein, Produced by
Margaret Bodde, Produced by
Justin Wilkes, Produced by
Mark Monroe, Produced by
Christopher St. John, Produced by

Structured Reality Program

Shark Tank (ABC)
Mark Burnett, Executive Producer
Clay Newbill, Executive Producer
Yun Lingner, Executive Producer
Max Swedlow, Executive Producer
Mark Cuban, Executive Producer
Lori Greiner, Executive Producer
Kevin O’Leary, Executive Producer
Barbara Corcoran, Executive Producer
Daymond John, Executive Producer
Robert Herjavec, Executive Producer
Brandon Wallace, Executive Producer
Becky Blitz, Supervising Producer
Shaun Polakow, Senior Producer
Shawn Aly, Senior Producer
Andrew Kimmel, Senior Producer

Unstructured Reality Program

Welcome to Wrexham (FX)
Josh Drisko, Executive Producer
Bryan Rowland, Executive Producer
Jeff Luini, Executive Producer
Alan Bloom, Executive Producer
Andrew Fried, Executive Producer
Sarina Roma, Executive Producer
Dane Lillegard, Executive Producer
Nicholas Frenkel, Executive Producer
George Dewey, Executive Producer
Rob McElhenney, Executive Producer
Ryan Reynolds, Executive Producer
Humphrey Ker, Executive Producer
Miloš Balać, Co-Executive Producer
Aaron Lovell, Producer
Patrick McGarvey, Supervising Producer
Shannon Owen, Producer
Liz Spano, Producer

Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Alan Cumming
The Traitors (Peacock)

Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest with David Letterman and John Mulaney (Netflix)
Tommy Alter, Producer
Tom Keaney, Executive Producer
Mary Barclay, Executive Producer
Michael Steed, Executive Producer
Séamus Murphy-Mitchell, Executive Producer
Justin Wilkes, Executive Producer
Jake Fuller, Executive Producer

Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program

Girls State (Apple TV+)
AMANDA MCBAINE, Directed By
JESSE MOSS, Directed By

Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

Saturday Night Live
Host: Kristen Wiig
GEOFFREY AMORAL, Lighting Director
RICK MCGUINNESS, Lighting Director
TREVOR BROWN, Moving Light Programmer
TIM STASSE, Moving Light Programmer
WILLIAM MCGUINNESS, Chief Lighting Technician
FRANK GRISANTI, Video Control

Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden (CBS)
STEVE COHEN, Lighting Designer
MARK FOFFANO, Lighting Consultant
JUSTIN CHEATHAM, Lighting Director
TAD INFERRERA, Lighting Director
ADRIAN BASSETT, Chief Lighting Technician

Technical Direction and Camerawork for a Series

Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Host: Timothée Chalamet
BILL DIGIOVANNI, Technical Director
JOHN PINTO, Camera
PAUL CANGIALOSI, Camera
ANTHONY TARANTINO, Camera
DAVE DRISCOLL, Camera
BRIAN PHRANER, Camera
DANIEL ERBECK, Camera

Technical Direction and Camerwork for a Special

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden (CBS)
JON PRETNAR, Technical Director
ROB BALTON, Camera
MARK BRITT, Camera
BOBBY DEL RUSSO, Camera
DANIEL ERBECK, Camera
NICK FAYO, Camera
PETE FORREST, Camera
JONNY HARKINS, Camera
SHAUN HARKINS, Camera
RAY HOOVER, Camera
JOHN KOSMOCHEWSKI, Camera
JAY KULICK, Camera
KEVIN MURPHY, Camera
LYN NOLAND, Camera
JIMMY O’DONNELL, Camera
CHRIS PIAZZA, Camera
MARK RENAUDIN, Camera
ED STAEBLER, Camera
MARK WHITMAN, Camera
RICH YORK, Camera
JEFF SIEGEL, Camera
BRETT TURNBULL, Camera
J.M. HURLEY, Video Control
MICHAEL MAIATICO, Video Control

Directing for a Reality Program

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)
Episode 7
CIAN O’CLERY, Directed By

Directing for a Variety Special

The Oscars (ABC)
HAMISH HAMILTON, Directed By

Directing for a Variety Series

Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Host: Ryan Gosling
LIZ PATRICK, Directed By

Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic (CBS)
Craig Plestis, Executive Producer
Chris Wagner, Executive Producer
Clara Plestis, Executive Producer
Ashley Edens, Executive Producer
Deena Katz, Executive Producer
Arlene Van Dyke, Executive Producer
Stephanie Wagner, Supervising Producer
Brittany Cherry, Producer
Ariel Kubit, Producer
Chelsea Gonnering, Line Producer

Variety Special (Live)

The Oscars (ABC)
Raj Kapoor, Executive Producer
Molly McNearney, Executive Producer
Katy Mullan, Executive Producer
Rob Paine, Co-Executive Producer
Taryn Hurd, Producer
Sarah Levine Hall, Producer
Jimmy Kimmel, Host

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php