All the Glitz and Glam of the NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet + The Winners List

The NAACP Image Awards gala held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California and the stars were out in true fashion – glam, glitz and regalness.

Angela Bassett won the top prize of Entertainer of the Year and Queen Latifah, the host of the ceremony, presenting her with the honor.

The event was graced by several stars from across different fields in entertainment and sports. We had stars like, Serena Williams, Zendaya, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson, Tabitha Brown, Marsai Martin , Shoniqua Shondai, Niecy Nash and many more.

Scroll through to see all the glamorous red carpet looks.

Sheryl Lee Ralph



Quinta Brunson

Serena Williams

Zendaya

Tabitha Brown

Marsai Martin

Ja’Siah Young

Chris Attoh

Shoniqua Shondai

Niecy Nash

Bresha Webb

Queen Latifah

Coco Jones

Janelle Monáe

Jonathan Majors

Angela Bassett

Entertainer of the Year

Angela Bassett

Outstanding Motion Picture

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Viola Davis – The Woman King

Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Will Smith – Emancipation

Outstanding Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett – 9-1-1

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Nicco Annan – P-Valley

Jackie Robinson Sports Award

Serena Williams

Chairman’s Award

Congressman Bennie G. Thompson

Social Justice Impact Award

Benjamin Crump

President’s Award

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Loretta Devine – P-Valley

Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Morris Chestnut – The Best Man: The Final Chapters

Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Outstanding Talk Series

Sherri

Outstanding New Artist

Coco Jones – ICU

Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal

Legacy – Adam Blackstone

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

The Inspection

Outstanding International Motion Picture

Bantú Mama

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Jalyn Hall – TILL

Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Wendell & Wild

Outstanding Documentary (Film)

CIVIL

Outstanding Documentary (Television)

Everything’s Gonna be All White

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King

Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast

Two Funny Mamas

Outstanding Social Media Personality

Kevon Stage

See full list of winners here.