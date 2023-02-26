Events
All the Glitz and Glam of the NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet + The Winners List
The NAACP Image Awards gala held at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, California and the stars were out in true fashion – glam, glitz and regalness.
Angela Bassett won the top prize of Entertainer of the Year and Queen Latifah, the host of the ceremony, presenting her with the honor.
The event was graced by several stars from across different fields in entertainment and sports. We had stars like, Serena Williams, Zendaya, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Angela Bassett, Quinta Brunson, Tabitha Brown, Marsai Martin , Shoniqua Shondai, Niecy Nash and many more.
Scroll through to see all the glamorous red carpet looks.
Sheryl Lee Ralph
View this post on Instagram
Quinta Brunson
View this post on Instagram
Serena Williams
View this post on Instagram
Zendaya
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Tabitha Brown
View this post on Instagram
Marsai Martin
View this post on Instagram
Ja’Siah Young
View this post on Instagram
Chris Attoh
View this post on Instagram
Shoniqua Shondai
View this post on Instagram
Niecy Nash
View this post on Instagram
Bresha Webb
View this post on Instagram
Queen Latifah
View this post on Instagram
Coco Jones
View this post on Instagram
Janelle Monáe
View this post on Instagram
Jonathan Majors
View this post on Instagram
Angela Bassett
View this post on Instagram
Entertainer of the Year
Angela Bassett
Outstanding Motion Picture
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture
Viola Davis – The Woman King
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture
Will Smith – Emancipation
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Angela Bassett – 9-1-1
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Nicco Annan – P-Valley
Jackie Robinson Sports Award
Serena Williams
Chairman’s Award
Congressman Bennie G. Thompson
Social Justice Impact Award
Benjamin Crump
President’s Award
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Cedric The Entertainer – The Neighborhood
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson – Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Tyler James Williams – Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Power Book II: Ghost
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Loretta Devine – P-Valley
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Morris Chestnut – The Best Man: The Final Chapters
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special
Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story
Outstanding Talk Series
Sherri
Outstanding New Artist
Coco Jones – ICU
Outstanding Jazz Album – Vocal
Legacy – Adam Blackstone
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Tenoch Huerta – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture
The Inspection
Outstanding International Motion Picture
Bantú Mama
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture
Jalyn Hall – TILL
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture
Wendell & Wild
Outstanding Documentary (Film)
CIVIL
Outstanding Documentary (Television)
Everything’s Gonna be All White
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture
Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture
Gina Prince-Bythewood – The Woman King
Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast
Two Funny Mamas
Outstanding Social Media Personality
Kevon Stage
See full list of winners here.