SAG Awards 2023: Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, James Marsden & More Red Carpet Looks

The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Sunday night, and the stars did not disappoint when it came to their fashion choices. From classic Hollywood glamour to bold and daring ensembles, the red carpet was a showcase of some of the most stunning outfits we’ve seen this awards season.

Some of the standout looks of the night included Quinta Brunson‘s gorgeous black-and-white scalloped dress, Angela Bassett‘s show-stopping Giambattista Valli Couture gown, and Viola Davis‘ floor-length bright yellow dress from Valentino. But it wasn’t just about the dresses, as the actors and actresses also made sure to accessorise their outfits with stunning jewellery, statement clutches, and stylish shoes.

Zendaya

Jenna Ortega

Cara Delevingne

Ashley Park

Jamie Lee Curtis

Austin Butler

Viola Davis

Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler

Angela Bassett

Amanda Seyfried

