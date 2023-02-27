Events
SAG Awards 2023: Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, James Marsden & More Red Carpet Looks
The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Sunday night, and the stars did not disappoint when it came to their fashion choices. From classic Hollywood glamour to bold and daring ensembles, the red carpet was a showcase of some of the most stunning outfits we’ve seen this awards season.
Some of the standout looks of the night included Quinta Brunson‘s gorgeous black-and-white scalloped dress, Angela Bassett‘s show-stopping Giambattista Valli Couture gown, and Viola Davis‘ floor-length bright yellow dress from Valentino. But it wasn’t just about the dresses, as the actors and actresses also made sure to accessorise their outfits with stunning jewellery, statement clutches, and stylish shoes.
Check on it!
Zendaya
Jenna Ortega
Cara Delevingne
Ashley Park
Jamie Lee Curtis
Austin Butler
Viola Davis
Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler
Angela Bassett
Amanda Seyfried
More Photos
