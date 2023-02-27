Connect with us

SAG Awards 2023: Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, James Marsden & More Red Carpet Looks

Events

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Photo Credit: @tyrenredd

The 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards took place on Sunday night, and the stars did not disappoint when it came to their fashion choices. From classic Hollywood glamour to bold and daring ensembles, the red carpet was a showcase of some of the most stunning outfits we’ve seen this awards season.

Some of the standout looks of the night included Quinta Brunson‘s gorgeous black-and-white scalloped dress, Angela Bassett‘s show-stopping Giambattista Valli Couture gown, and Viola Davis‘ floor-length bright yellow dress from Valentino. But it wasn’t just about the dresses, as the actors and actresses also made sure to accessorise their outfits with stunning jewellery, statement clutches, and stylish shoes.

Check on it!

Zendaya

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG Awards® (@sagawards)

Jenna Ortega

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG Awards® (@sagawards)

Cara Delevingne

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne)

Ashley Park

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG Awards® (@sagawards)

Jamie Lee Curtis

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jamie Lee Curtis (@jamieleecurtis)

Austin Butler

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG Awards® (@sagawards)

Viola Davis

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG Awards® (@sagawards)

Aubrey Plaza and Amy Poehler

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG Awards® (@sagawards)

Angela Bassett

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by D’Andre Michael (@dandremichael)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG Awards® (@sagawards)

Amanda Seyfried

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amanda Seyfried💛 (@mingey)

Michelle Yeoh

Jessica Chastain

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nawa3em (@nawa3emcom)

Abby Elliott

Julia Garner

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hung Vanngo (@hungvanngo)

Quinta Brunson

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Quinta Brunson (@quintab)

Niecy Nash-Betts

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1)

Ayo Edebiri

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri)

Sheryl Lee Ralph

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sheryl Lee Ralph (@thesherylleeralph)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sheryl Lee Ralph (@thesherylleeralph)

James Marsden

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ilaria Urbinati (@ilariaurbinati)

Danielle Deadwyler

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Just Jared (@justjared)

More Photos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG Awards® (@sagawards)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG Awards® (@sagawards)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG Awards® (@sagawards)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SAG Awards® (@sagawards)

