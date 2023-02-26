BN Style Spotlight: Sheryl Lee Ralph Transformed Into An African Queen Wearing Kente At The 2023 NAACP Image Awards

The 2023 NAACP Image Awards took place yesterday, bringing some of Hollywood’s biggest names to Pasadena, California, recognizing achievement in the arts, entertainment and culture by people of colour in more than 80 categories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheryl Lee Ralph (@thesherylleeralph)

Emmy-winning actress Sheryl Lee Ralph opted for a colourful red carpet look. The star rocked a custom-made Pistis Ghana dress in bright orange featuring Kente print ruffle sleeves, a bead-encrusted bodice and a Kente print skirt with added brown detailing at the train and a mermaid-style silhouette. She accessorized with gold statement earrings from Misho and a ring from Nikos Koulis.

To create her look for the evening, Ralph worked with her daughter and go-to stylist Ivy Maurice, who was the force behind her mother’s recent Super Bowl performance look.

As for makeup, Sheryl opted for a classic look with matte nude lips, blush, bold lashes and smoky eyeshadow. Hair-wise, she went for a middle part and had the back pulled into a ponytail.

Sheryl was nominated at this year’s NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in ABC’s hit sitcom “Abbott Elementary.”

Credits

Styling: @ivycoco23

Earrings: @misho_designs

Ring: @nikoskoulisjewels

Makeup: @ouchhhh_charley

Hair: @hairbycarlaclarkson

Photography: @dbiv_photography