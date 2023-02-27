Connect with us

"Everything Everywhere All at Once" Wins Big at SAG Awards 2023 - See the Complete List of Winners

SAG Awards 2023: Quinta Brunson, Viola Davis, James Marsden & More Red Carpet Looks

All the Glitz and Glam of the NAACP Image Awards Red Carpet + The Winners List

Watch Marvin talk about His Time in the #BBTitans House & Relationship with Jaypee and Yaya

Hawa Magaji chats with Allysyn on New Episode of "Who's In My House"

Yaya talks about Her Time in the #BBTitans House, What She'd Have Done Differently & Relationship with Marvin

Yvonne Nelson, Gyakie, KiDi make Avance Media's 50 Most Influential Young Ghanaians 2022 List

EXCLUSIVE: Ini Edo on Her Role in "Shanty Town," Women Empowerment & Motherhood

Showdeck releases Episode 2 of "Girl Meets Boy" | Watch

#BBTitans: Yemi & Nelisa Have Won the HOH Title for this Week

Published

5 hours ago

 on

The 29th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards honoured “Everything Everywhere All at Once” with multiple awards, including best lead actress for Michelle Yeoh and best supporting actress for Jamie Lee Curtis. Ke Huy Quan also made history by becoming the first Asian actor to win the SAG Award for best supporting male.

Meanwhile, Brendan Fraser won best lead actor for his role in “The Whale.” On the television side, “Abbott Elementary” was recognised as the best comedy series ensemble, and “The White Lotus” cast took home the award for the best TV drama series ensemble.

This year’s award took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles on Feb. 26.

See full list of winners below:

FILM NOMINEES 

Motion Picture Cast

Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
Women Talking

Male Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Austin Butler, Elvis
Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Brendan Fraser, The Whale
Bill Nighy, Living
Adam Sandler, Hustle

Female Actor in a Leading Role — Motion Picture

Cate Blanchett, Tár
Viola Davis, The Woman King
Ana de Armas, Blonde
Danielle Deadwyler, Till
WINNER: Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Male Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Paul Dano, The Fabelmans
Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin
Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse

Female Actor in a Supporting Role — Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau, The Whale
Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin
WINNER: Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avatar: The Way of Water
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WINNER: Top Gun: Maverick
The Woman King

TELEVISION NOMINEES

Drama Series Ensemble

Better Call Saul
The Crown
Ozark
Severance
WINNER: The White Lotus

Comedy Series Ensemble

WINNER: Abbott Elementary
Barry
The Bear
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building

Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Steve Carell, The Patient
Taron Egerton, Blackbird
WINNER: Sam Elliott, 1883
Paul Walter Hauser, Blackbird
Evan Peters, Dahmer

Female Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series

Emily Blunt, The English
WINNER: Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy
Julia Garner, Inventing Anna
Niecy Nash, Dahmer
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Male Actor in a Drama Series

Jonathan Banks, Better Call Saul
WINNER: Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jeff Bridges, The Old Man
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Adam Scott, Severance

Female Actor in a Drama Series

WINNER: Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus
Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Julia Garner, Ozark
Laura Linney, Ozark
Zendaya, Euphoria

Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, Barry
Bill Hader, Barry
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks

Stunt Ensemble in a TV Series

Andor
The Boys
House of the Dragon
Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
WINNER: Stranger Things

