Zendaya, Angela Bassett, Ruth E. Carter and More Win at 2023 Critics Choice

The best and brightest in film and TV were honored at the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards. The ceremony, hosted by comedian Chelsea Handler, took place at the Fairmont Century Plaza.

Netflix’s “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story” won Best Acting Ensemble and Best Comedy, while the Indian hit “RRR” won Best Foreign Language Film and Best Song (“Naatu Naatu“). “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story,” “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” and “RRR” won the most awards.

Janelle Monae won the SeeHer Award. Zendaya secured the Best Actress in a Drama Series award for her role on the HBO show “Euphoria.” Niecy Nash Betts and Angela Bassett took home Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series and Best Supporting Actress, respectively, for their roles in “Dahmer: Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”

Here are the winners of the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards:

BEST PICTURE

Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett – Tár

BEST ACTOR

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

BEST DIRECTOR

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST LIMITED SERIES

The Dropout (Hulu)

BEST DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Zendaya – Euphoria (HBO)

BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Bob Odenkirk – Better Call Saul (AMC)

BEST MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE SERIES

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

BEST TALK SHOW

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

BEST COMEDY SPECIAL

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

BEST ANIMATED SERIES

Harley Quinn (HBO Max)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Claudio Miranda – Top Gun: Maverick

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Florencia Martin, Anthony Carlino – Babylon

BEST EDITING

Paul Rogers – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Elvis

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avatar: The Way of Water

BEST COMEDY SERIES

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jean Smart – Hacks (HBO Max)

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jeremy Allen White – The Bear (FX)

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Daniel Radcliffe – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (The Roku Channel)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Henry Winkler – Barry (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary (ABC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Paul Walter Hauser – Black Bird (Apple TV+)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Niecy Nash-Betts – Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Giancarlo Esposito – Better Call Saul (AMC)

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge – The White Lotus (HBO)

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

RRR

BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE MADE FOR TELEVISION

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout (Hulu)

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Ruth E. Carter – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

BEST SCORE

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Tár

BEST SONG

Naatu Naatu – RRR

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Sarah Polley – Women Talking

BEST COMEDY

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans