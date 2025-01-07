Zendaya’s Golden Globe Look Was Everything—But That Ring? Everyone’s Talking!

At the 82nd Golden Globes, Zendaya was the talk of the town—and for good reason. The actress and undeniable style icon dazzled on the red carpet in a way only she can, serving a look that instantly set the fashion scene on social media buzzing, and of course, got a spot on our favourite looks of the event.

Her burnt orange custom Louis Vuitton gown paired with an exquisite Bvlgari High Jewellery necklace was pure perfection. But what really stopped everyone in their tracks wasn’t just the dress (as incredible as it was). It was the sparkling diamond ring perched on that finger. A stunning rock on her engagement ring finger had people doing double takes and collectively gasping online.

And, of course, the questions rolled in: Is she engaged? Did Zendaya just debut an engagement ring? What’s Tom Holland saying? Are we getting a confirmation soon? While we’re all waiting for answers, one thing is clear: that ring is absolutely gorgeous.

Take a closer look at the photos below, and join us in swooning—and speculating—because the beautiful reactions online are just as priceless as the ring itself

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

well congrats to zendaya and tom on the engagement i think?? that is ROCK pic.twitter.com/8eDqps5wn6 — kaia! (@kaiamal13) January 6, 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by British Vogue (@britishvogue)

tom and zendaya’s wedding will be more important than the royal wedding btw — isabelle (@njhollandayaa) January 6, 2025