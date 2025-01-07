Connect with us

Check Out 2025's Golden Globes Most Iconic Looks

The 2025 Golden Globes brought together the crème de la crème of Hollywood, serving not just captivating performances but also jaw-dropping looks that set the tone for the year ahead.

From bold statement lips to intricately detailed nails, and luminous skin that radiated on the red carpet, the stars redefined glamour in the most extraordinary ways. This year, the looks were a perfect blend of classic elegance and daring creativity, proving that the Golden Globes is as much about fashion and beauty as it is about film and television.

Here’s a roundup of the top iconic looks that stole the spotlight and left us utterly inspired.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cynthia Erivo (@cynthiaerivo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Quinta Brunson (@quintab)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ayo Edebiri (@ayoedebiri)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VIOLA DAVIS (@violadavis)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sheryl Lee Ralph (@thesherylleeralph)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Colman Domingo (@kingofbingo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cartier Official (@cartier)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tay Rivera (@tayriverabeauty)

