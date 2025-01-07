Taiwo Awoniyi’s First Goal of the Season Seals Nottingham Forest’s Win Over Wolves

Connect with us

Super Eagles’ striker Taiwo Awoniyi scored his first goal of the season to help Nottingham Forest secure a 3-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday evening. The 27-year-old forward’s goal marked a moment of redemption, coming 324 days after he had been sidelined due to a lengthy injury.

Coming on as a substitute in the 88th minute, Taiwo wasted no time making an impact. In stoppage time, he netted with a well-placed assist from Morgan GibbsWhite, sealing the win and adding to Nottingham Forest’s strong start to 2025.

The victory extended their unbeaten run to six consecutive Premier League wins, keeping them in third place on the Premier League table, level on 40 points with second-placed Arsenal and just six points behind league leaders Liverpool, who have a game in hand.

After his goal, Taiwo was visibly emotional, dropping to his knees in celebration. He covered his face with his shin pads, which bore the Bible verse James 1:17: “Every good and perfect gift is from above.”

See more photos of his emotional celebration and watch the video of his goal.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Awoniyi Taiwo (@awoniyi18)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nottingham Forest (@officialnffc)

