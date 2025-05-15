Connect with us

Sports

Taiwo Awoniyi Emerges From Coma and is Making Steady Progress

Scoop Sports

NFF and Nike Celebrate Nigerian Culture with New Super Falcons 2025 Jersey

News Sports

Flying Eagles Qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup Chile 2025!

Inspired News Sports

Ethiopia’s Bedatu Hirpa & Kenya’s Benard Biwott Win the 2025 Paris Marathon

News Scoop Sports

Unity Cup 2025: London to Host Nigeria, Ghana, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago in May

Inspired Scoop Sports

D’Tigress Coach Rena Wakama Appointed as Chicago Sky Assistant Coach

Inspired Living News Sports

Ebele Ojechi’s ‘For The Glory’ Collection for Chelsea FC is a Beautiful Tribute to Igbo Culture

Inspired Scoop Sports

Naomi Osaka Uses Her Miami Open Win to Shine a Light on Haiti

Inspired News Scoop Sports

Quadri Aruna Reclaims His Spot as Africa’s No. 1 Table Tennis Player

Inspired Scoop Sports

17-Year-Old Gout Gout Runs the Fastest 200m in the World This Year!

Sports

Taiwo Awoniyi Emerges From Coma and is Making Steady Progress

Good news for Taiwo Awoniyi fans! The Nottingham Forest forward is awake and recovering after emergency surgery and a medically induced coma caused by a serious injury on the pitch.
Avatar photo

Published

5 minutes ago

 on

 

There’s relief and gratitude in the air as Nottingham Forest striker and Nigeria’s forward Taiwo Awoniyi is now awake and recovering steadily after undergoing emergency surgery for a serious abdominal injury. Surrounded by family in hospital, the 27-year-old Nigerian forward is said to be in stable condition and making encouraging progress.

Awoniyi was placed in a medically induced coma earlier this week to stabilise his heart rate and prevent further complications following the injury. Thankfully, doctors completed the second stage of a complex surgical procedure on Wednesday, and he has since regained consciousness, according to Mail Online.

The injury occurred during Forest’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Sunday. In a frightening moment, Awoniyi collided with the goalpost while chasing a cross. Though he initially returned to the pitch after receiving treatment, the severity of the internal injury soon became apparent, and he was rushed to hospital the following day.

While the surgery and coma were precautionary, they underline the seriousness of the incident — a ruptured intestine that required urgent medical attention. Now, with the procedure behind him, the focus turns fully to his recovery.

Forest fans and teammates have been sending well-wishes, and Awoniyi’s family has remained by his side throughout the ordeal. The club has also expressed its support, with reports confirming he’ll remain under close observation in the coming days

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php