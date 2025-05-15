Taiwo Awoniyi Emerges From Coma and is Making Steady Progress

There’s relief and gratitude in the air as Nottingham Forest striker and Nigeria’s forward Taiwo Awoniyi is now awake and recovering steadily after undergoing emergency surgery for a serious abdominal injury. Surrounded by family in hospital, the 27-year-old Nigerian forward is said to be in stable condition and making encouraging progress.

Awoniyi was placed in a medically induced coma earlier this week to stabilise his heart rate and prevent further complications following the injury. Thankfully, doctors completed the second stage of a complex surgical procedure on Wednesday, and he has since regained consciousness, according to Mail Online.

The injury occurred during Forest’s 2-2 draw with Leicester City on Sunday. In a frightening moment, Awoniyi collided with the goalpost while chasing a cross. Though he initially returned to the pitch after receiving treatment, the severity of the internal injury soon became apparent, and he was rushed to hospital the following day.

While the surgery and coma were precautionary, they underline the seriousness of the incident — a ruptured intestine that required urgent medical attention. Now, with the procedure behind him, the focus turns fully to his recovery.

Forest fans and teammates have been sending well-wishes, and Awoniyi’s family has remained by his side throughout the ordeal. The club has also expressed its support, with reports confirming he’ll remain under close observation in the coming days