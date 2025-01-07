Liz Sanya Completes 72-Hour Guinness World Record Bid for World’s Largest Sandal

Liz Sanya, a young and visionary fashion designer, has just completed her Guinness World Record attempt for the World’s Largest Sandal!

Her creation, a striking pink clog measuring an impressive 4.8 metres (15 feet 9 inches) in length, was brought to life over the span of three days in Lagos. The remarkable feat was supported by a host of stars and well-wishers, including music artistes Mayorkun, Pheelz, P.Priime, Taves, music entrepreneur Bizzle Osikoya, filmmaker Korty, and many others who cheered her on and celebrated her ambition.

Liz’s journey began on 2nd January at 5 p.m. and concluded on the 4th, with the process taking a dedicated 72 hours to complete. Reflecting on her drive for innovation and excellence, Liz shared her passion for her craft, stating:

I’ll never be able to put into words what any of this means to me, I started designing shoes when I was 12 and by 14 I was selling them to fund a ‘habit’ I couldn’t afford. None of this has been possible without the support and compassion of the people who see me and believe in my vision. Ibadan… where I was born. Lagos where I was inspired. It was only right to come back home and prove it. 1 world record to beat, within 72hrs…

See photos capturing the moments from the attempt

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SANYA (@lizsanyaa)

