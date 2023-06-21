Beyoncé, Jay-Z, Rihanna, A$AP Rocky Made a Fashionable Statement at Pharrell Williams’ First Louis Vuitton Show

Connect with us

Scoop

Published

40 mins ago

 on

In a highly anticipated event, Pharrell Williams took the reins as the new men’s creative director for Louis Vuitton, succeeding the late Virgil Abloh. Fashion enthusiasts around the world eagerly awaited Williams’s debut show, which marked the beginning of Men’s Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2024 in Paris.

The setting for this momentous occasion was the iconic Pont Neuf bridge in Paris’ 1st arrondissement, just a short distance from the headquarters of Louis Vuitton. Against this backdrop, Pharrell Williams unveiled his inaugural collection for the renowned French fashion house.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

The event attracted an impressive gathering of music and fashion luminaries, including Rihanna, ASAP Rocky, Beyoncé, Lenny Kravitz, Tyler the Creator, Kim Kardashian, Zendaya, and Naomi Campbell. The show concluded with an unforgettable after-show featuring surprise performances by Jay-Z and Pharrell himself.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

For his grand finale, Pharrell donned a striking suit adorned with a digitalized Damoflage motif, paying homage to Paris and breathing new life into the Maison’s emblem.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Louis Vuitton (@louisvuitton)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelly Rowland (@kellyrowland)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

