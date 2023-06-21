Some of the Most Hilarious Pranks on African Parents We Found on the Internet

Connect with us

Published

3 hours ago

 on

We all know that parents can sometimes be caught up in the hustle and bustle of life, but these hilarious videos remind us that laughter is the best medicine. From Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, we stumbled upon these gems that capture the timeless bond between children and their African parents.

So grab a seat, relax, and prepare for an unforgettable showcase of family fun and unforgettable reactions.

1

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

2

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Toni Tones 🦋 (@iamtonitones)

3

@tiwalowla fitness routine prank on my parents 😂#africanparents #africanmomsbelike #prank #comedy #naijatiktok #fyp ♬ original sound – Tiwalola Ogunlesi

4

5

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charles Born (@_charlesborn)

6

7

@christiefewry 🤣Pranking my Sierra Leonean mum. #lipfillerprank #prank #africanparents #fyp ♬ original sound – Christie

