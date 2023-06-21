Some of the Most Hilarious Pranks on African Parents We Found on the Internet

We all know that parents can sometimes be caught up in the hustle and bustle of life, but these hilarious videos remind us that laughter is the best medicine. From Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok, we stumbled upon these gems that capture the timeless bond between children and their African parents.

So grab a seat, relax, and prepare for an unforgettable showcase of family fun and unforgettable reactions.

1

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bimbo Ademoye (@bimboademoye)

2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toni Tones 🦋 (@iamtonitones)

3

4

on this day 5 years ago when i was 16 i pranked my african dad and told him i got a girl pregnant… the rest is history… pic.twitter.com/I5Ul4QC4rN — kellam. (@EmanKellam) February 15, 2019

5

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Born (@_charlesborn)

6

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oladimeji Moyin and Doyin (@twinz_love)

7