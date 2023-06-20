Amaka & Diana Air Their Grievances in Episode 2 of the #BBNaijaLevelUp Reunion Show | Watch

Biggie’s children are back, and this time it’s for the Level Up Reunion!

In Episode 2 of the reunion show, Amaka and Diana air their grievances. Their complicated triangle with Giddyfia took a toll on their friendship, and they went head to head. Amaka insists that Diana constantly labelled him as a friend, while Diana argues that she allowed him to pursue Amaka because being a player was all part of Amaka’s strategy.

Here’s a recap: