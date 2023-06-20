Connect with us

Amaka & Diana Air Their Grievances in Episode 2 of the #BBNaijaLevelUp Reunion Show | Watch

10 Sizzling Recipes Hilda Baci Shared Before The Cook-a-thon | WATCH

Watch Davido Perform “Feel” & “Unavailable” at CNN’s ‘Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom’ Concert

Qing Madi Opens Up About the Experience that led to 'See Finish' on the 'Jenni Speaks' Podcast

Director Sam Hargrave Shares Insights on "Extraction 2" and Whether There's a Potential Franchise

This Chicken Sandwich Recipe from Ify's Kitchen is Perfect When You Need a Quick Snack

Is it wrong to be in love with a best friend and not say? Akah Nnani & Bolanle Olukanni discuss in New Vlog

This is How Diana Eneje Spent Her Vacation in Mauritius | Watch Her New Vlog

Ayra Starr takes on the Alphabet Challenge with Tomike Adeoye | Watch

Simple Hacks to Prevent Your Food from Going Bad, According to Ify's Kitchen

Amaka & Diana Air Their Grievances in Episode 2 of the #BBNaijaLevelUp Reunion Show | Watch

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Biggie’s children are back, and this time it’s for the Level Up Reunion!

In Episode 2 of the reunion show, Amaka and Diana air their grievances. Their complicated triangle with Giddyfia took a toll on their friendship, and they went head to head. Amaka insists that Diana constantly labelled him as a friend, while Diana argues that she allowed him to pursue Amaka because being a player was all part of Amaka’s strategy.

Here’s a recap:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

