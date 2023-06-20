Movies & TV
Check Out All the Must-See Looks From the #BBNaijaLevelUp Reunion Show
The Big Brother Naija season 7 reunion show has officially begun, and we’re excited to see the housemates again.
From the ever-dapper host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who was spotted rocking an embellished soft pink suit from Nigerian bespoke fashion house KochHouse, to Allysyn‘s hot red number by Emmanuel Goodnews, let’s just say the ‘Level Up’ came through in unmissable LEWKS!
Check them out!
The Ladies
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
The Men
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram