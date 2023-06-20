Ebuka Obi-Uchendu Showed Out In A Custom Embellished Soft Pink Suit At The #BBNaija Level Up Reunion Show

For the premiere episode of the Big Brother Naija Level Up season Reunion Show, Africa’s debonair host — Ebuka Obi-Uchendu rocked an embellished soft pink suit from Nigerian bespoke fashion house KochHouse™.

Styled by the incredible Rhoda Ebun, the custom suit was layered with a satin finish shirt and paired with a pair of burgundy velvet loafers. Ebuka was pristinely groomed as expected, his finger and wrist jewelled in a sparkling ring and bracelet. See below:

Swipe for a glimpse at some of your favourite #LevelUp housemates:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (@ebuka)

Credit: @ebuka

Outfit: @kochhouse_

Styling: @rhodaebun

Photos: @theoladayo