Media personality Ebuka and his wife, Cynthia Obi-Uchendu make such a sweet couple. In this vlog by Cynthia, the couple answers questions on love, marriage and Cynthia’s YouTube career. They even share their meet-cute and Ebuka’s first impression of her.

Before diving into the Q&A session, the couple engages in an interesting TikTok couple’s game that reveals some surprising facts about them.

Enjoy!