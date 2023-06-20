Connect with us

Inspired By The Iconic Scottish Kilts, Enioluwa Adeoluwa Broke New Grounds In A Sleeveless Skirt Suit

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Popular Nigerian Internet Personality and social influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa who was recently appointed Africa-EU Campaign Ambassador graced the exciting grand finale of the Afro-Euro Runway Fashion Competition hosted by the European Union in Abuja, Nigeria on Friday the 16th of June 2023.

Taking inspiration from the iconic Scottish kilts, Enioluwa showed out in a lovely sleeveless blue suit with a pleated skirt, thus pushing the stereotypical boundaries of African menswear.

The sensational outfit was layered with a crisp white shirt, which coordinated nicely with his tinted hair. The beauty pacesetter shone brightly in his flawless glowing skin and well-groomed face. Eni (as he is fondly called) paired his look with white & blue loafers and brown sunnies. See below:

Take a look at Enioluwa posing with the EU Ambassador to Nigeria & ECOWAS Samuela Isopi on the previous day:

Credit: @enioluwaofficial

Avatar photo

