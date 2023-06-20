Nqobile Khwezi Will Show You How To Look Sophisticated & Chic Every Day

Connect with us

Avatar photo

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on South African entrepreneur, brand strategist and model — Nqobile Khwezi.  She is a 2-time beauty queen with an alluring tall, slim, and curvy figure. Flaunting her flawless skin and gorgeous long legs, this style star makes everything she puts on look so good. If you love minis, Nqobile will be your rockstar.

For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Nqobile’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Rock a well-fitting monochrome pantsuit

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nqobile Khwezi (@nqobilekhwezi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nqobile Khwezi (@nqobilekhwezi)

Tuesday

Pair a pretty white dress with fancy bubble braids and strappy heels

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nqobile Khwezi (@nqobilekhwezi)

Wednesday

All black everything: pair a black velvet mini dress with a long coat or layer a black pantsuit with a lacey corset

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nqobile Khwezi (@nqobilekhwezi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nqobile Khwezi (@nqobilekhwezi)

Thursday

Rock your favourite denim outfit, be it a dress, pair of trousers or shorts

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nqobile Khwezi (@nqobilekhwezi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nqobile Khwezi (@nqobilekhwezi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nqobile Khwezi (@nqobilekhwezi)

Friday

Step out in a chic mini dress with cut-outs

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nqobile Khwezi (@nqobilekhwezi)

Show up for a romantic evening outing in a sultry corset blazer with shorts

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nqobile Khwezi (@nqobilekhwezi)

Saturday

Sometimes all you want to do is throw on a T-shirt and walk. Keep it stylish with nice hair and boots.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nqobile Khwezi (@nqobilekhwezi)

Sunday

Pair white pants with a white turtle neck top and a fancy shawl

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nqobile Khwezi (@nqobilekhwezi)

Credit: @nqobilekhwezi

