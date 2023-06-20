Nqobile Khwezi Will Show You How To Look Sophisticated & Chic Every Day

Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.

This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on South African entrepreneur, brand strategist and model — Nqobile Khwezi. She is a 2-time beauty queen with an alluring tall, slim, and curvy figure. Flaunting her flawless skin and gorgeous long legs, this style star makes everything she puts on look so good. If you love minis, Nqobile will be your rockstar.

For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Nqobile’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.

Monday

Rock a well-fitting monochrome pantsuit

Tuesday

Pair a pretty white dress with fancy bubble braids and strappy heels

Wednesday

All black everything: pair a black velvet mini dress with a long coat or layer a black pantsuit with a lacey corset

Thursday

Rock your favourite denim outfit, be it a dress, pair of trousers or shorts

Friday

Step out in a chic mini dress with cut-outs

Show up for a romantic evening outing in a sultry corset blazer with shorts

Saturday

Sometimes all you want to do is throw on a T-shirt and walk. Keep it stylish with nice hair and boots.

Sunday

Pair white pants with a white turtle neck top and a fancy shawl

Credit: @nqobilekhwezi

