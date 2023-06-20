Style
Nqobile Khwezi Will Show You How To Look Sophisticated & Chic Every Day
Hi, #BellaStylistas! We are ready to help you slay through another week, and nothing makes us happier at BellaNaija Style than to provide you with the tools you’ll need to look good every day.
This week’s limelight for daily outfit inspiration falls on South African entrepreneur, brand strategist and model — Nqobile Khwezi. She is a 2-time beauty queen with an alluring tall, slim, and curvy figure. Flaunting her flawless skin and gorgeous long legs, this style star makes everything she puts on look so good. If you love minis, Nqobile will be your rockstar.
For a week’s worth of simple and chic ensembles, join us as we explore Nqobile’s style through these carefully selected looks on today’s dose of a week in style.
Monday
Rock a well-fitting monochrome pantsuit
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Tuesday
Pair a pretty white dress with fancy bubble braids and strappy heels
View this post on Instagram
Wednesday
All black everything: pair a black velvet mini dress with a long coat or layer a black pantsuit with a lacey corset
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Thursday
Rock your favourite denim outfit, be it a dress, pair of trousers or shorts
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Friday
Step out in a chic mini dress with cut-outs
View this post on Instagram
Show up for a romantic evening outing in a sultry corset blazer with shorts
View this post on Instagram
Saturday
Sometimes all you want to do is throw on a T-shirt and walk. Keep it stylish with nice hair and boots.
View this post on Instagram
Sunday
Pair white pants with a white turtle neck top and a fancy shawl
View this post on Instagram
Credit: @nqobilekhwezi