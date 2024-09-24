Henrietta Victor Thompson’s Stunning Office-to-Outing Lewks Take Over ‘BN Style Your Curves’

Connect with us

Style

Henrietta Victor Thompson, a Nigerian entrepreneur and founder of Hillview Music Label, is one curvy Bellastylista to look out for.

With her impeccable fashion sense, she effortlessly transitions from form-fitting dresses and vibrant colours to chic workwear ensembles, wearing proudly Nigerian brands. Henrietta’s confident style empowers curvy women to embrace their bodies and dress for success. Her versatile looks offer inspiration for anyone looking to elevate their wardrobe and make a statement.

For this BN Style Your Curves feature, we have rounded up some of our favourite looks from her Instagram page for you. Keep scrolling to explore:

Credit: @hennythompson_

