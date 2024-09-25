The Workwear Looks BN Style Editors Are Loving This Week | Edition 231

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

 on

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Julitha Kabete (@julitha.kabete)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakiya Abdul Karim (@theriyah_abdul)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adedoyin Olar Folami (@olarslim)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ooreofe Oluwadara (@oreofay)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kelsey Adams (@koolkelsey)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. B (@rutie___b)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by MELODY MOLALE (@ilovemelmo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daiquan (@idesign8)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Phestine Makatong (@phestine)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Adanna. (@adannaadaka)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennie Jenkins (@thejenniejenkins)

