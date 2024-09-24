Connect with us

Temi Otedola's Runway Walk at L'Oréal Paris Défilé is a Moment of African Beauty | Watch Her Strut!

Idia Aisien Covers GQ South Africa's September Issue as Nollywood’s Next Superstar

#MessWithLancôme Lagos Event – A Beauty Playground with No Rules

Ayo Edebiri is a Work of Art in Custom Bottega Veneta at The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards

“This Year Was Me Introducing Myself. Next Year, I’m Just Gonna Have Fun”: Tyla Graces ELLE’s October Issue

Tems Dazzles in Red at Toronto Concert & Receives Gold Certification For "Me & U"

Lancôme unveils the #MESSWITHLANCÔME in Nigeria! | Get ready for this

BN Style Spotlight: Chalya Shagaya Stuns in Timeless Deola Sagoe at Lagos Canvas [WATCH]

Mo Abudu Stuns in Nigerian Wanni Fuga at Lagos Canvas Launch | WATCH

“When I Heard My Name, I Had a Sense of Relief” – Chidimma Adetshina on Becoming Miss Universe Nigeria

Temi Otedola’s Runway Walk at L’Oréal Paris Défilé is a Moment of African Beauty | Watch Her Strut!

2 hours ago

Dressed in a striking, balloon-like corset-fitted red dress, Temi Otedola strutted the runway with elegance and grace at the L’Oréal Paris Défilé show, marking her debut appearance on the catwalk.

As L’Oréal’s digital African ambassador, Temi added a unique touch to her walk by applying L’Oréal lipstick just before her final stride, an empowering moment that celebrated beauty and confidence.

Sharing the milestone on Instagram, Temi expressed her gratitude, captioning the post: “EMPOWERED. Still can’t believe I walked the @lorealparis Défilé Show. Walking alongside so many women who inspire me was a dream come true!!! As L’Oréal’s Digital African Ambassador it’s an honour to show the beauty of being an African Woman to the world.
Thank you @lorealparis and your amazing team for this unforgettable night. I’ll never forget my first ever runway moment.”

Temi joins a stellar lineup of ambassadors, including Viola Davis, Kendall Jenner, and other global icons, in a dazzling celebration of women’s empowerment.

Watch her walk below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

