9 Nigerian Streetwear Brands You Should Know NOW

In recent years, streetwear has experienced remarkable growth, establishing itself as a highly profitable sector within the fashion industry. With the global streetwear market estimated to be valued at $185 billion in 2019, this thriving industry is set to witness substantial growth in the coming years.

Nigeria’s streetwear landscape is not left out, as it is undergoing a transformative shift propelled by a wave of innovative homegrown brands. These trailblazing Nigerian labels are making waves and redefining the streetwear scene characterized by themes of elegance, Y2K aesthetic revival, and glamorous armour. This emerging fashion movement reflects the unique style expressions of mostly Nigerian Gen-Z and millennial individuals.

The surge in streetwear fashion consumption in Nigeria can be attributed mainly to the alte subculture. This community consists of young Nigerians who embrace unconventional fashion styles and subvert traditional gender norms. As the streetwear culture continues to thrive in Nigeria, it fosters extensive sartorial experimentation and encourages the emergence of various genres and subcultures.

Amidst this vibrant landscape, it is crucial to recognise the pioneering designers who have spearheaded this movement and successfully bridged communities through fashion. Here are nine Nigerian streetwear brands that deserve your attention.

SEVERE NATURE

Severe Nature, a Nigerian-Canadian brand founded in 2012 by Tobi Adeleye, Christopher Afolabi, and the late Michael Atobalele (Uzii), represents a bold expression of youthful freedom in Nigerian streetwear. Recognising the absence of local options in the fashion industry, the founders sought to address this gap by establishing a Nigerian brand in 2016.

While maintaining a contemporary essence, the brand fearlessly explores redefined Y2K aesthetics, including cropped tops and denim attire. By embracing these fashion elements, Severe Nature bridges the gap between different age groups, fostering a sense of inclusivity and connection through its innovative designs.

WAFFLESNCREAM (Waf.)

Founded in 2012 by Jomi Marcus-Bello, Nigerian skate label WafflesnCream has become a notable presence within the burgeoning skate subculture in West Africa. Rooted in deep admiration for this subculture, the brand incorporates skateboards, bolts, patterned wheels, vibrant checkered bucket hats, t-shirts, uncle shirts, and traditional Ankara print baggy trousers. WafflesnCream’s designs skillfully merge contemporary aesthetics with Nigerian historical and cultural elements, resulting in a unique and successful fusion that captures the spirit of modern-day fashion while honouring the brand’s heritage.

David Blackmoore

DB (David Blackmoore) is a Nigerian urban streetwear fashion brand founded in 2015 by Asaju Samuel and Asiafa Oghenefego. Renowned for its ability to set unique trends, DB also plays a key role in shaping major streetwear fashion trends. The brand’s distinctive features include back print t-shirts, vibrant colours, oversized tops, and signature prints. Notable pieces from DB’s collection include the “mood like Fela” t-shirts and the flower-detailed sleeve “harvest” shirts. With its references to Nigeria’s formation and its commitment to streetwear fashion, DB provides a convenient pathway to mastering the style and essence of streetwear culture.

Street Souk

Street Souk is a remarkable tribute to the pinnacle of African streetwear within the thriving Nigerian fashion industry. Regarded as a convention, this brand, founded in 2018 by Iretidayo Zacchaeus, embodies a deep passion for the streetwear culture in Nigeria and a profound belief in its future potential. Street Souk serves as a platform to celebrate and elevate the essence of African streetwear, showcasing its distinctive style and embracing the vibrant energy of the Nigerian fashion scene.

CULT

Founded in 2018, Cult is a streetwear brand that places a strong emphasis on community. With its logo designed in the iconic Calabasas font style, the brand has garnered attention for its collection of high-quality tee shirts, trucker hats, and bucket hats. The brand has also ventured into creating merchandise for renowned personalities like Davido and Kiddominant, showcasing its ability to collaborate and expand its reach. Committed to delivering excellence, the brand strives to combine the talents of top graphic designers with the finest materials to produce exceptional and sought-after products.

NACK



NACK (Nigerian Articulate Culture Kullection) is not limited to Nigerians alone. The brand embraces an Afropolitan niche that extends its reach beyond individuals born and raised in Africa to include Africans residing in the diaspora. Established in 2006 by Tolulope Akinpeloye, NACK was born out of a desire to address the multifaceted issue of identity. By providing a platform for self-expression, the brand seeks to bridge the gap and celebrate the diverse cultural heritage of Africans worldwide.

The brand offers a diverse selection of stylish and trendy items like shirts, sneakers, face masks, and accessories that complete a fashionable look.

Meji Meji

Meji Meji, a streetwear brand founded by Tolu Oye, has an interesting origin story. Before launching the brand, its founder created unique face masks and bucket hat combos for her college peers. It was through overcoming her fears and embracing creativity that the idea for Meji Meji was born.

Meji Meji stands out by offering high-quality and functional streetwear that appeals to women with an appreciation for vibrant colour palettes and bold cultural styles. The brand aims to style individuals confident in expressing themselves through fashion, providing them with unique and eye-catching options that blend quality craftsmanship with a distinctive aesthetic.

VIVENDII

Nigerian fashion brand VIVENDII was established by Jimmy Ayeni, Ola Badiru, and Anthony Oye. Their journey began as a collective of bloggers in 2011, utilizing platforms like Tumblr to express their unique sense of style. As their love for fashion flourished, they ventured into the realms of styling and crafting custom shirts, all while managing their academic pursuits. This fusion of creativity and dedication eventually led them to form Vivendii, a brand deeply rooted in their Nigerian heritage.

Their unique talents caught the attention of esteemed figures in the fashion industry, including late Vogue Italia editor-in-chief Franca Sozzani and designer Roberto Cavalli. Encouraged by this recognition, they decided to establish their own brand in Lagos. VIVENDII was born as a brand that pays homage to its Nigerian roots, aiming to bridge the gap between streetwear and high fashion. The name Vivendii, derived from ‘Modus vivendii,’ meaning ‘our way of living’ in Latin, reflects their distinctive approach to blending style and lifestyle.

ashluxe

ashluxe, founded by celebrity designer Yinka Ash, redefines luxury streetwear with its avant-garde approach. The brand has quickly gained recognition as an innovative and influential force in the Nigerian fashion industry and the diaspora.

The brand’s grand vision revolves around the seamless fusion of exceptional craftsmanship, youthful aesthetics, and timeless designs. From accessories to ready-to-wear garments and seasonal collections, Ashluxe continues to push boundaries and redefine the concept of luxury streetwear.

This is by no means an exhaustive list. In Nigeria, there are much more streetwear brands. Please feel free to add brands that you know in the comments section below.