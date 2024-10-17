Connect with us

Ashluxe Honors Fela Kuti’s Legacy with ‘The Spirit of Fela’ Documentary

Introducing the New One Stop Drum EP; “Besa”| Get the Scoop

Sèmè City and Ebonylife Media Join Forces to Accelerate the Transformation of the Screen Industries

Honoring Nigeria's Finest: Here Are the Top Highlights from the Indomie Heroes Awards 2024

The FinTribe's 2024 Finance Fair to Host Over 7,000 Women In Lagos This Saturday!

2024 Customer Service Week: 9mobile CEO Obafemi Banigbe Joins Frontline Staff to Go 'Above and Beyond'

Del-York Creative Academy Partners with Google to Empower Content Creators in Nigeria

Bankers' Committee Breathes New Life into National Arts Theatre After Three Decades

Seun Ajayi Sits Down with 'Rubbin Minds', Talks The Smart Money Woman TV Show, Financial Abuse & Why Everyone Hates Soji

PalmPay & Didi Beauty Empower Women to Break Boundaries

One of Nigeria’s leading luxury streetwear brands, Ashluxe, is proud to announce the release of The Spirit of Fela, a heartfelt documentary celebrating the legendary Afrobeat pioneer, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

This release continues the narrative Ashluxe has been weaving since the launch of its AW24 Kalakuta Republic collection in December 2023. As the first African brand to license Fela’s images and collaborate with his estate on a fashion collection, Ashluxe remains committed to honoring the spirit of Kalakuta Republic’s enduring message through this remarkable cinematic journey.

The documentary boasts an impressive lineup of interviewees, showcasing the far-reaching impact of Fela’s work. Including members of his family, Yeni Kuti and Kunle Kuti; Art icon Nike Davies-Okundaye, fashion designer Mai Atafo, and PMAN president Pretty Okafor lend their voices to paint a vivid picture of Fela’s influence on Nigerian arts and culture.

Political figures Peter Obi and Dele Momodu offer insights into Fela’s activism, while Dede Mabiaku and Lemi Ghariokwu, the self-taught artist who designed many of Fela’s iconic album covers, provide personal anecdotes about working and living with the music legend.

Ashluxe’s founder, Olayinka Ashogbon, expressed profound reverence for Fela’s ideals, stating that the brand strives to emulate his vision through fashion, advocating for African pride, unity, and creativity as instruments of change. His innovative approach demonstrates how fashion can serve as a powerful medium to carry forward the ideas and values championed by influential figures like Fela, whose music and activism continue to resonate globally.

This documentary highlights Ashluxe’s role in contemporary fashion in Africa, connecting past and present influences. Through Kalakuta Republic, Ashluxe presents a fashion statement that sparks a conversation about Fela’s ongoing impact on society, creativity, and change.”

The Spirit of Fela documentary is now live on YouTube, and the Kalakuta Republic collection is available online at ash-luxe.com. Watch full documentary here – https://ash-luxe.com/pages/fela

About Ashluxe

Ashluxe is a brand of duality, not confined to streetwear. It represents ‘new excellence,’ blending native aesthetics with contemporary aspirations in innovation, art, and design. Reflecting its African roots, the brand embodies a balance of complexity, contrast, and harmonious coexistence.

